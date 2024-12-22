Stanford basketball unable to come away with a victory over No. 10 Oregon
The last non-conference tilt did not go as planned for the Stanford Cardinal (9-3, 1-0 ACC). On Saturday night, the Cardinal traveled to the SAP Center in San José to take on the No. 10 ranked Oregon Ducks in the San Jose Tip-Off, but came up short, falling 76-61.
Stanford and Oregon (11-1) both started the game off on the slower side despite back and forth scoring, with the Cardinal up 11-9 through the first 7:40 of the game. However, Oregon quickly responded, going on an 8-0 run to take a 17-11 followed by another 9-0 run to end the first half to go into the break leading 36-19.
It was another dominant outing from star big man Maxime Raynaud, who led the way with 20 points and 13 rebounds, marking the 10th time this season that he recorded a double-double which leads the nation in that category. He also entered Stanford’s top-10 all-time rebounding list in the second half with his 758th career rebound and is currently in the top-10 nationally for both scoring and rebounding.
Scoring nine points in the first half, Raynaud added 11 points in the second half, with Stanford outscoring Oregon 42-40, but with that strong first half from the Ducks, the Cardinal were unable to close the gap past 13 points in the half.
Other notables for Stanford include Benny Gealer, who scored 10 points and went 2-for-3 from three. Gealer scored all 10 of his points over the final 20 minutes of the game and was the only other Cardinal to score in double figures.
Following the loss, the Cardinal will get an extended break until after the New Year, resuming ACC play with a trip to South Carolina to take on Clemson on Wednesday, Jan. 1. Tipoff is slated for 1 p.m. (PT) and will air on the ACC Network.