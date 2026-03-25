Three Stanford Basketball Stars Earn Academic All-District Honors

The Stanford Cardinal experienced an up-and-down regular season on the court in 2025-26, finishing with their second consecutive 20-win campaign, but missing March Madness once again.

But despite the inconsistencies on the court, the Cardinal are always consistent in the classroom, with three Stanford stars receiving recognition for their academic achievements. On This week, three Cardinal players—Benny Gealer, Ryan Agarwal and AJ Rohosy— received Academic All-District honors from College Sports Communicators.

Gealer, the team captain for the Cardinal this season while averaging 11.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists, receives his third straight CSC All-District honor and gets it this season after earning the ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

On the court, Gealer established himself as one of the top two-way players in the ACC, ranking second in the conference in three-point percentage, seventh in three-pointers per game and seventh in steals.

Agarwal, an economics major, earns his second straight CSC selection and averaged 5.9 points to go along with 3.9 rebounds in his redshirt junior season. Appearing in 31 games with 19 starts, Agarwal established himself as a key player for the Cardinal off the bench, and played his best game of the season against North Carolina, scoring 20 points.

Rohosy, a former Division III Academic All-American, shined in his first season at the Power Four level, averaging over seven points per game while leading the team with 5.5 rebounds per game.

Rohosy, a senior from San Anselmo, California, started his college career at Washington State with Kyle Smith but transferred after having a limited role for two years. Reuniting with Smith on The Farm, Rohosy ended his college career on a high note.

The Cardinal entered this season with March Madness aspirations after falling short last season, but showing encouraging signs of growth. With the departures of Maxime Raynaud and Jaylen Blakes forcing the Cardinal to re-establish their identity, Ebuka Okorie immediately stepped up and helped build up the program's new identity.

Unfortunately, a mid-season injury to Chisom Okpara during a daunting stretch of games is what ended up finishing Stanford's season. He was the second fiddle to Okorie, but when he went down it took a little bit to find the right mix of playing time to get the Cardinal roster humming again.

Still, the Cardinal have a chance to take home hardware in the College Basketball Crown that is set to take place next week in Las Vegas. In its second season, the College Basketball Crown features Power Four teams that did not make the NCAA tournament and gives them a chance to play in high stakes postseason games.

The winning school receives a $500,000 NIL prize pool—a massive advantage in this day and age in terms of recruiting power. And for the Cardinal, a tournament win would also give them something to build off of for next season as they look to re-establish their identity once again.

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