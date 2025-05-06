Lakers, Warriors Could be in Mix for Stanford Star
While the NBA playoffs rage on, draft hopefuls continue to tirelessly prepare for the 2025 NBA Draft, where the goal is to hear their name called and embark on their new journey as professional basketball players. One of those players, former Stanford basketball standout Maxime Raynaud, is looking to rise on draft boards, with the idea of being selected in the first round.
There is no denying that Raynaud has superstar talent, not only evolving into one of the best players in the ACC but one of the best players in college basketball.
Averaging 20.2 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists en route to being named a First-team All-ACC selection, Raynaud has more than likely cemented himself as a first round draft pick. But which teams could use the French superstar? Let's take a look at three teams that could use a player like Raynaud.
Los Angeles Lakers
The Lakers nearly added the final infinity stone in terms of having a complete lineup when they had an agreement in place to receive Mark Williams from the Hornets, which would have given them a center to replace Anthony Davis.
But after a failed physical which resulted in the trade being nullified, the Lakers were left without a true big for the remainder of the season, forced instead to rely on depth pieces such as Dorian Finney-Smith.
But if the Lakers were to draft Raynaud, they would add a guy who can give them a spark both offensively and defensively. The Lakers were upset by the Timberwolves in the first round, and if they are able to add a center, things could look better for them next season.
Golden State Warriors
Since adding Jimmy Butler in February, the Warriors have enjoyed a season resurgence en route to earning the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference playoffs and a series win over the No. 2 Houston Rockets.
But one area that the Warriors lack in is starting lineup size. Kevon Looney is a free agent after this season with a decision on his future still unclear. And while the Warriors have young guys in Quinten Post and Trayce Jackson-Davis, neither of them have proven that they can be consistent threats on the defensive side of the ball.
The four-time champions are used to being a complete team, especially with defensive star Draymond Green in the mix, but if the Warriors were to add Raynaud, it could unlock a whole new layer that leads to new heights.
Phoenix Suns
A lot of changes are coming to Phoenix. After firing Mike Budenholzer and now in search of their fourth head coach since 2022-23, the Suns could be heading toward a full-blown rebuild. And while the team still has Jusuf Nurkic, his age and bleak future could mean that the Suns will be in the hunt for a new center.
Raynaud could be perfect for the Suns as he not only could be the face of the rebuild, but he could give the Suns some star power while they regain their identity. Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal could be on their way out as well, which means that the Suns will be left without a true superstar.
If that is the case, Raynaud could step up to the challenge and help the Suns reach the heights they're after.