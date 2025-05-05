NBA insider reveals why Lakers tried to pair Mark Williams with Luka Doncic
Thanks in no small part to their lack of a center, the Los Angeles Lakers got upset in the first round of the NBA playoffs. They didn't really make it close against the Washington Wizards. Rudy Gobert closed them out with an astonishing 27 points and 24 rebounds. If only they had someone like Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams to help with that.
When the Lakers traded for Luka Doncic, they traded away Anthony Davis and thus needed a center. So they pulled off another shocking blockbuster, adding Williams for Dalton Knecht and some picks. Then they backed out and claimed health issues for Williams.
ESPN's Dave McMenamin revealed in the aftermath of their loss that the Williams trade was done for Doncic. "Three days after trading Anthony Davis to Dallas for Doncic, the Lakers orchestrated a deal with the Charlotte Hornets to land 7-footer Mark Williams, a tantalizing but injury-prone young center who was supposed to provide Doncic a vertical threat around the rim other than Jaxson Hayes. Williams was Doncic's preferred lob partner out of a list of potential trade targets and told the team so, sources said, after Doncic had been so effective with Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford in Dallas," he said.
Of course, the trade never went through. The Lakers seemingly got cold feet, backed out, and took back their assets, with one source saying they "just couldn't live with what they saw" on the physical. It's worth noting that Williams played the night of the trade and didn't miss time for injury after the trade.
Fast forward to today, and the Lakers and Hornets are both at home. It's not hard to imagine how good a trio of LeBron James, Doncic, and Williams could've been, but the Lakers decided against it and did something rarely seen in the NBA. It might've cost them.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Can the Hornets Win the Draft Without Landing Cooper Flagg?
NBA Free Agency: Why Al Horford makes perfect sense for the Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets NBA Draft Big Board 3.0: Pre-lottery edition
Why Ace Bailey isn't an ideal option for the Charlotte Hornets' continued rebuild