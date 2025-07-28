Revisiting the A.J. Brown, Treylon Burks Trade After Titans Waive WR With Injury
Wide receiver Treylon Burks' tenure with the Titans came to an abrupt end on Monday afternoon when, due to the broken collarbone he suffered this weekend, the team decided to waive him with an injury designation.
Burks was a first round pick by Tennessee in 2022 and, due to both poor play and an inability to stay on the field, has been nothing short of a bust to begin his NFL career. To make matters worse, the No. 18 overall pick the Titans used to select him was one obtained via a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles—for none other than superstar wide receiver A.J. Brown.
The full parameters of the deal, which we'll revisit now, saw Brown go from the Titans to the Eagles in exchange for the No. 18 pick in '22—used on Burks—and a third-round pick in '22. Tennessee would go on to turn said third-rounder into CB Roger McCreary, OT Nicholas Petit-Frere, and WR Kyle Phillps.
Burks, now waived, is still only 25 years old but has missed multiple games in each of his first three NFL seasons with ailments that have included turf toe, a sprained LCL, and—most recently—surgery to repair his ACL. As for the rest of the group Tennessee received in return, McCreary has logged just two interceptions in 43 games played, Petit-Frere started 28 games on the offensive line before being waived this past spring, and Philips was released last summer with an injury designation.
Brown, meanwhile, immediately signed a a four-year, $100 million extension with the Eagles and has flourished ever since. He's logged three consecutive 1,000+ yard seasons, hauled in 25 touchdowns, been named a second-team All-Pro for three straight years, and most recently won Super Bowl LIX with the club. The 28-year-old re-up'd his deal with Philly last offseason and will remain under team control until 2029.
Sometimes, given all the moving parts and relative value of assets, it can be really tough to tell which side won an NFL trade. This is not one of those times.