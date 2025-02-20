New York Jets Named a Great Fit for Kansas City Chiefs Free Agent
The New York Jets are in need of some upgrades all over the field, and recently, ESPN pegged them to nab a player off the roster of the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency. This year's list of free agents has no shortage of talent, with many stars of the NFL expected to hit the open market.
For one of those players, former Stanford standout and most recently, Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Justin Reid, the decision will be whether to remain with the Chiefs, a team has won two consecutive titles with, or hit the open market. But if the projections are accurate, Reid could be looking at a sizeable payday and join the AFC East.
ESPN has Reid ranked as the No. 43 best free agent available, with his best team fit being none other than the New York Jets. In that scenario, Reid could join a Jets franchise that is ready to enter a new era, with former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator and former star defensive back Aaron Glenn taking over as the head coach.
Reid excelled in his three-season stint with Kansas City, developing even more into a hybrid safety, with a strong ability to make tackles and defend the run while also being effective in pass coverage.
In 2024, Reid made 87 total tackles while intercepting two passes. In 2023, Reid had arguably his best season as a pro en route to winning his second Super Bowl championship, recording 95 tackles and three sacks, while also intercepting a pass.
But with salary cap issues potentially forcing the Chiefs to make some tough decisions, Reid could have very well played himself out of their price range, setting up a possible departure. In joining the Jets, Reid would provide some stability at the safety spot, with Chuck Clark and Tony Adams both slated to hit the free agent market.
While primarily deployed as a free safety, Reid is capable of playing strong as well, which could make him even more of an intriguing option for a Jets team looking to be a force defensively. Last season the Jets ranked third in yards allowed by the defense, but also ranked No. 20 in points allowed. Adding Reid to that mix would definitely help.
Last season, the Jets forced 17 turnovers (tied for 20th), putting them in the bottom half of the league in that category. They ranked No. 16 in takeaway to giveaway ratio as well.
With the AFC East having some high-powered offenses such as the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins, along with the New England Patriots looking poised for a big leap with Drake Maye under center, the Jets will need to find some more playmakers to help mitigate those threats. Again, Reid would be of service here.
It may be too early to tell exactly what will happen in free agency, but a player like Reid that possess a lot of field awareness and vision should see no shortage of teams knocking at the door looking to acquire his services.