Travis Kelce Addresses 2025 Season, Future With Chiefs Days After Avoiding Media
Travis Kelce addressed the media for the first time Friday after notably declining to speak to the press following the Chiefs’ loss to the Chargers in Week 15.
Kelce has since opened up about seeing the Chiefs miss out on the playoffs on Wednesday's episode of his podcast, but he made some more pointed comments about the ongoing season—his 13th in the league—while brushing off the swirling retirement rumors.
“I’d rather keep the focus of the media on this team right now,” Kelce said. “All the conversations I have with the team and everything moving forward will be with them. It’s a unique time in my life. Unfortunately I’ve got three games left and I know when the season ends this year. ... Just trying to make sure that everybody here knows that I'm focused on trying to win football games these last three games.”
Kelce announced on New Heights that he intends to play in the final three games of the season (Titans, Broncos, Raiders) and elaborated on his decision to do so in Friday's presser.
“It's just integrity. I signed up to be a Kansas City Chief. I love doing what I do. I've been dreaming of these moments and playing for an NFL team since I was a kid,” Kelce said. “That's just how you need to go about work, whether you're in the race or not... I'm going to make sure these guys know I'm giving everything I've got.
“You could roll the balls out in a Wal-Mart parking lot, sign me up, baby. If I get a chance to play in the NFL, I'm going to do it.”
Kelce currently has 67 receptions for 797 yards and five touchdowns and could still achieve a 1,000-yard season, though he'll be catching passes from backup quarterback Gardner Minshew while Patrick Mahomes begins his ACL rehab journey.
“It's just disappointing and on top of that just an absolute dagger into the back knowing how the season ended for 15,” Kelce said of Mahomes's ACL tear. “It sucks, man. But that's the reality of it. Right now, we've got three games left to enjoy it with the guys in the building and the team we've built here.”
The Chiefs (6–8) will take on the Titans on the road on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, and it seems safe to say you can expect Kelce to be suited up for that one.