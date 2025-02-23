Stanford Wide Receiver Could See His Draft Stock Rise at the NFL Combine
A select amount of NFL hopefuls will get the chance to really showcase their skills this week, with the NFL Draft Combine expected to begin on Thursday. For Stanford wide receiver Elic Ayomanor, the combine will be the chance to not only showcase what he can do, but improve his draft stock.
At the time of making the decision to enter the draft, Ayomanor has been projected to be a day two selection by a majority of outlets, with many projecting that he could go as high as the second round. But if he is able to impress, Ayomanor could turn heads enough to earn first round pick consideration.
Per A to Z Sports, Ayomanor's evaluation is that while he is fully capable of making big plays and punishing defensive backs with his route running skills, he has a limited ceiling, which could make it hard for him to separate himself from wide receivers such as Tetairoa McMillan (Arizona), Luther Burden (Missouri) or Emeka Egbuka (Ohio State).
They rank him as the No. 8 wide receiver in the upcoming NFL Draft.
But as many players spend at least three seasons playing in college, Ayomanor only played two, missing his freshman season due to injury.
Making his debut in his second season with the Cardinal, he immediately became an impact player for Stanford, finishing the season with 62 catches for 1,013 yards and six touchdowns. His most memorable game of that campaign came against Colorado when he broke the single-game school receiving yards record with 294.
In his second and final college season in 2024, he caught 63 passes for 831 yards and six touchdowns, continuing to be the program's top receiver, even with some uncertainty at quarterback and on the offensive line. As a pro, Ayomanor could end up going somewhere that has a more stable quarterback situation, which in turn could really help Ayomanor thrive in the early part of his career.
The NFL combine will begin on Thursday, Feb. 27 and continue through Sunday, March 2 and will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, the site where it is usually held.
Each day is dedicated to a different position group, with defensive linemen and linebackers starting things off. Ayomanor and the wide receivers will have their combine day on Saturday, along with the running backs.
Fans can catch all the action on NFL Network, with coverage of the combine starting at noon (PT) on Thursday and continuing until 2 p.m. (PT) on Sunday.