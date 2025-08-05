Tennessee Titans Release First Depth Chart of Preseason
On Saturday, the Tennessee Titans will take the field for a game for the first time in 2025, beginning their quest to return to the postseason for the first time since 2021.
For the rookies, it will be their first taste of NFL action against opponents, where they will look to shine and secure a coveted roster spot. Ahead of the team's first game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Titans released their first depth chart of the preseason.
Former Stanford wide receiver, Elic Ayomanor, is slowly ascending up the ranks, listed as the backup to Van Jefferson for the No. 3 receiver spot in the first depth chart. Ayomanor, a fourth round pick in this year's draft, was highly regarded when he was at Stanford and so far, has been as good as advertised for the Titans throughout camp.
Ayomanor is currently competing with the likes of Jefferson, Calvin Ridley and Tyler Lockett for field time, but after the team released former first round pick Treylon Burks last month, it signaled that the team has full belief in Ayomanor and views him as a potential impact piece right out of the gate.
Entering the fall with a much different roster, including a rookie at quarterback in No. 1 pick Cam Ward, Ayomanor could look to be one of the core pieces of this current group.
In college, Ayomanor quickly established himself as a cornerstone piece for the Cardinal despite missing his true freshman season to injury. In his first season in 2023, Ayomanor burst onto the scene with 62 catches for 1,013 yards and six touchdown campaign, breaking the Stanford single-game record for reception yards when he totaled 294 in a comeback win against Colorado.
In his redshirt sophomore season in 2024, he caught 63 passes for 831 yards and six touchdowns. In total over the course of his two seasons, Ayomanor left Stanford with 125 catches for 1,844 yards and 12 touchdowns.
With the Titans, Ayomanor's goal is to not only prove that he can play a big part in their offense but also continue to be the player that he was in college. Known for his physicality and route running ability, Ayomanor is not afraid to get into a battle with a defender for the ball and is very good at creating separation to get open.
Possessing good hands too, Ayomanor will not drop a lot of passes. As long as the quarterback puts the ball in his vicinity, he will come up with it.
2025 could be a challenging season for the rebuilding Titans but if everything comes together like they envision, it is very possible that we will see them surprise a lot of people this fall.