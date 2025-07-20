Titans Get Hit With Brutal Win Total Prediction
The Tennessee Titans enter the 2025 season following an offseason with a few moves made around the edges of their roster, and the biggest highlight being their selection of number-one pick Cam Ward to help lead the way for this offense for the foreseeable future.
However, while Ward has the look of a franchise centerpiece and the next potential star quarterback in Tennessee, when it comes to the Titans' outlook for the regular season, now only a few weeks away, many don't quite see that success happening right away.
For sportsbooks, the consensus is low –– as the Titans enter with a win total projection of 5.5 wins from BetMGM, tied for the lowest across the NFL, effectively leaving them slated for another bottom-of-the-barrel finish in the league.
And in the eyes of The Athletic's Vic Tafur, when taking a step back to look at those win total numbers across the league, the Titans may not even have enough juice to get over the five-win hump.
Tafur recently outlined his picks for how the NFL's over/under lines will transpire for the season ahead with training camp on the horizon, where Tennessee was predicted to go under 5.5 wins (+125).
"Once the gap between Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders widened, the Titans’ new front office really had no choice but to draft Ward with the first pick of the draft," Tafur wrote. "Teams ideally only get the opportunity to pick that high once a decade or two, and they can’t pass up on a potential franchise quarterback. I don’t know if Ward is one, and I think it’s valid to wonder where he would have been drafted with all those first-round quarterbacks in 2024."
"Ward can sling it, but the lame-duck coaching staff may need to quickly erase some bad habits (forcing throws, drifting in the pocket, accuracy) and get the most out of him early to avoid getting its walking papers in the Week 10 bye. The defensive holes and lack of a pass rush don’t help."
It's not quite the lowest prediction Tafur posted in the AFC — that honor goes to the Cleveland Browns predicted to win four wins or less — but still not quite the place you want to be if you're the Titans after a productive offseason.
The Titans' immediate success for 2025 comes down to a few factors. The offensive line has to shape up better in 2024 and protect their rookie quarterback effectively. Ward also has to burst onto the scene early with a successful first year and show the upside he was advertised to have across a healthy 17-game slate. This weaponry at Ward's disposal will also have to prove worthwhile next to their rookie quarterback, a core that's had its concerns from last season heading into this one.
Simply, there's a lot of offensive questions, and even many that remain to be seen if they can be answered by offensive-minded coach Brian Callahan, but if Tennessee can be successful when it comes to putting points on the board, five wins is far from out of the realm of possibilities.
For some though, those offensive qualms might be just too worrisome, putting the Titans in the depths of the standings for one more season.
