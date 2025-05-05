Could Cameron Brink Have an All-Star Comeback with Los Angeles Sparks?
A former Stanford star has the opportunity to break out in her sophomore year. Cameron Brink has had a stellar basketball career so far, and has a chance to do big things in year two.
Brink played four years at Stanford, where she shined for the Cardinal. As a freshman she averaged 9.9 points and 6.6 rebounds per game, bringing those numbers all the way up to 17.4 and 11.9 as a senior. She led the Cardinal to a National Championship and two Final Fours, and left The Farm with an absurd 122-18 record. Brink was a Stanford legend without a doubt.
With her impressive 6-foot-4 frame, Brink was selected with the second overall pick by the Los Angeles Sparks, where she hoped to be a star right away. In her first 15 games, she averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.1 steals, and 2.3 blocks.
She showed glimpses of stardom, especially in a 21 point effort against the Dallas Wings, 16 and 7 against the Dream, and 15 and 9 on the Fever. Unfortunately, her season was cut short due to an ACL tear, just four minutes into a regular season game against the Connecticut Sun, ending her hopes at a great rookie season.
Brink is expected to return to the Sparks lineup some time in June, about a month into the season.
Obviously, it will be tough for Brink to come back and immediately be at the same level she was at before the injury. Her height is certainly a benefit for her game, as well as a quick first step to get by or over defenders. If her previous athleticism isn't there initially, that could create some trouble for Brink as she continues to recover from a major injury.
Even with those questions, it's still completely possible that Brink could break out in her second season with the Sparks, and even reach her first all-star appearance.
With the addition of Kelsey Plum, the Sparks look like a much better squad than the version that went 8-32 last season. If Brink is able to come back healthy, Plum will be a big piece to helping her break out as a scorer. Plum was the first overall pick in the 2017 WNBA Draft and was a part of the 2022 and 2023 championship runs by the Las Vegas Aces.
There is no doubt that Brink can block shots and rebound well, but adding a guard like Plum can help her in the pick and roll as well as the post game. If the game plan allows for it, Brink could take a huge step forward and possibly show glimpses at all star potential both now and for years to come.
With the WNBA reaching higher levels, more fans are tuning in each and every night, and Stanford fans especially need to watch their former star tear up the big leagues this summer.