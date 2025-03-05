Indiana Fever Star Gets Rose BC Back Into Win Column
At this point in the Unrivaled season, wins become more magnified as the push for the playoffs commence. On Monday, former Stanford Cardinal and current Indiana Fever star, Lexie Hull, helped team Rose BC get back in the win column and give a major boost towards a spot in the playoffs.
After scoring only two points in Saturday's 71-62 loss to Mist, Rose BC was sitting at 6-5 on the season. While still in second place, another loss would put them in danger of being just outside of the top four.
But Monday proved much different, as Hull played a big role in Rose BC's 58-53 win over the Laces to help them improve to 7-5 in the inaugural Unrivaled season.
In the game, Hull played 19 minutes off the bench and dropped 10 points, which was the third most behind Chelsea Gray (26 points) and Angel Reese (16 points). Although going 0-for-3 from deep, Hull shot 4-for-9 from the field and converted on her one and only free throw attempt.
She also contributed a pair of assists. On the defensive side of things, Hull had three rebounds, a steal and a block, and did a good job towards the end of the game of not letting the Laces get back into it.
In 12 games this season playing in Unrivaled, Hull is averaging 6.5 points, 1.7 assists and 2.9 rebounds, proving to be an effective bench player for a Rose team that includes Reese, Gray, Brittney Sykes, Ariel Atkins, Azura Stevens, and Kahleah Copper. Making an appearance in every game thus far, Hull has also earned four starts.
Rose only has two regular season games remaining to clinch a playoff spot, with the top four teams earning a berth in the playoffs which are slated to begin on March 16. From there, the four remaining teams will take part in the semifinals on the 16th before the winners face off in the championship on Monday, March 17.
The Lunar Owls are the only team to have clinched a playoff spot so far with an 11-1 record. That one loss came to Hull, Reese, and Rose Basketball Club. Behind Rose BC are three teams tied with 5-7 records, and one of the two games remaining for them will be against the top-seeded Owls. One win would put Rose into the playoffs, while two losses next week could make things interesting.
Hull's time in the league could help her take an ever bigger leap with the Fever this upcoming WNBA season, where she is coming off of a career year. In what was her third season in the W in 2024, Hull averaged 5.5 points, 1.1 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 34 games (11 starts) and played a big role in helping the franchise clinch their first playoff berth since 2016.
Looking to be even better in 2025, Hull will be hoping to burst onto the WNBA scene even more, and prove that she is a formidable complementary piece to rising superstar, Caitlin Clark. Once the Unrivaled season ends, Hull will shift focus to preparing for the new WNBA campaign that is set to begin on May 16.