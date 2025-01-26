Indiana Fever Star Leads Rose BC to First Unrivaled Win
It took a few tries, but Rose Basketball Club earned their first victory of the young Unrivaled season, defeating Breanna Stewart and the Mist, 71-66 on Saturday. While Angel Reese is the biggest star on Rose BC, it was the Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever teammate Lexie Hull that propelled the team to the win with some impressive shooting.
Rose BC used all five players a good amount on Saturday, with everyone playing for at least five minutes, and Hull seeing a big jump in playing time, going from a few minutes during the league's opening weekend, to ten minutes played yesterday. In that time on the floor, she shot 8-of-11 from the field and 1-of-2 from deep, giving her a team-high 19 points in the game.
Her outing earned Hull the Player of the Game honors.
In the first game of the season, Hull played ten minutes but shot just twice, going 1-of-2, with the make being a three pointer. The following day she got three minutes and hoisted up one shot. After getting a week to adjust their game plan, Hull came out firing on Saturday.
With the loss, the Mist Basketball Club drops to 0-4 on the year, despite having one of Unrivaled's two founding members in Stewart. The other founder, Napheesa Collier of the Lunar Owls, has yet to lose a contest, with her team going 3-0. The only other undefeated team at this time is the Laces Basketball Club.
The Laces have Collier's Minnesota Lynx teammate in the WNBA, Kayla McBride. The way the two of them have come out so far this season, the rest of the WNBA may need to be on high alert after the Lynx were defeated in the WNBA Finals. Stanford grad and former teammate of Hull's in college, Alanna Smith, is also a member of the Lynx.
Joining McBride on Lace BC is Tiffany Hayes of the Las Vegas Aces, who dropped 26 in the team's previous game. One of their key bench players has been Kate Martin, a second round selection of the Aces in the 2024 WNBA Draft, who was taken by the Golden State Valkyries in the expansion draft. Martin, like Clark, went to Iowa for college.
Rose BC and Laces BC will match up on Monday at 5:30 (PT) with the game airing on TNT.