Stanford Legend Cameron Brink Starting a Podcast with Stephen Curry's Sister
Former Stanford Cardinal legend and current Los Angeles Sparks star Cameron Brink is trying her hand at media. Developing into one of the biggest stars in women's basketball, winning a national title at Stanford before going onto the WNBA, Brink has become an inspiration for young women everywhere, becoming a key face not just in women's basketball, but in all women's sports.
And now, people can see Brink in a new way, with her revealing on her X account that she was starting a podcast, alongside Sydel Curry-Lee, sister of NBA legend, Stephen Curry.
The show, which debuted its first episode on Jan. 28, is called 'Straight to Cam' and they talk about any topic, from Brink's life as a basketball player and even friendships and family. The debut show, which is one hour and 23 minutes, delves into the new 'Unrivaled' league and Stephen Curry being a protective older brother to his sister, among many other topics.
Brink's close relationship with the Curry family stems from her parents' relationship with them, as Brink's mother was college roommates at Virginia Tech with Sonya Curry, Sydel and Stephen's mother. Now, Sonya is Brink's godmother, with the families having remained close ever since.
Brink, who was drafted second overall by the Los Angeles Sparks in the 2024 WNBA Draft, showed a lot of promise in 15 games as a rookie, but ultimately saw her season cut short after she sustained a torn ACL in June.
In her rookie campaign, she averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists while starting all 15 games that she was healthy for. Signing a multi-year deal to play in the Unrivaled league, her debut will have to wait until 2026, as her injury will keep her out of the league for this year.
Expected to return in time for the 2025 WNBA season, Brink will expect to be a big part of the new-look Sparks, who after recently acquiring star guard Kelsey Plum in a trade with the Las Vegas Aces, are eager to return to championship form.
A three-time league champion with five conference titles, the Sparks finished 8-32 last year, the worst record in the league, and made sure to be aggressive this offseason in order to get into contention.
Brink's career may have hit a small bump in the road due to her injury, but having been hard at work on rehabbing and getting healthy in time for the season, 2025 could very well end up turning into the Brink revenge tour.