Peter's Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Dream-Sun, Sparks-Storm, Maddy Siegrist)
The push for the playoffs continues in the WNBA on Monday, as there is a loaded three-game slate that features playoff teams like Atlanta and Minnesota, as well as playoff hopefuls in Seattle and Los Angeles.
After picking up a win at home on Sunday, the Los Angeles Sparks and Kelsey Plum are just two games back of the No. 8 seed, as they remain the final team that can get into the postseason that’s not part of the top eight in the league.
A win over the Seattle Storm would go a long way toward LA sneaking into the top eight.
Meanwhile, the Atlanta Dream have a chance to gain some ground on the Las Vegas Aces for the No. 2 seed, as they’ll tip off at 1 p.m. EST against the Connecticut Sun.
With just a couple of weeks left in the WNBA regular season, there’s a ton to be decided in terms of playoff matchups.
So, why don’t we place a few bets on the action? After a 1-1 showing on Sunday, here’s where I’m leaning for Monday’s action.
WNBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2025 season record: 61-64-2 (-2.70 units)
- OVERALL (since 2024 season): 145-139-2 (+1.76 units)
Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
WNBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Connecticut Sun +10.5 (-112) vs. Atlanta Dream
- Maddy Siegrist OVER 13.5 Points (-125) – 0.5 unit
- Los Angeles Sparks +8.5 (-110) vs. Seattle Storm
Connecticut Sun +10.5 (-112) vs. Atlanta Dream
The Sun have just 10 wins in the 2025 season, but they have been pretty solid against the spread, going 22-17 this season.
While Connecticut started the season with an awful record and net rating, it has posted the seventh-best net rating in the WNBA (-1.5) over its last 10 games, winning five of those matchup outright.
CT also has an outright win over the Dream (back on June 6) at home this season. There’s not doubt that the Sun have been a better team at home (6-13) than on the road (4-16) in the 2025 campaign.
I do believe that Atlanta should be favored in this game, but asking the Dream to cover a double-digit spread on the road is a lot. Atlanta is 23-15-1 against the spread in 2025 – one of the better marks in the W – and it is 12-8 on the road.
Still, this is a major number to cover, even for a Dream team with a net rating of +5.4 on the road this season, the second-best mark in the W.
I think CT can keep this afternoon matchup close, as these teams will play a few more times before the end of the regular season.
Maddy Siegrist OVER 13.5 Points (-125) – 0.5 unit
Dallas Wings forward Maddy Siegrist has been awesome in the second half of the season, averaging 16.0 points per game while shooting 56.6 percent from the field and 40.6 percent from 3 in 11 games since returning from a leg injury.
Siegrist has taken advantage of the Wings’ rebuilding roster, as injuries – and some roster moves – have opened up more playing time for the former No. 3 overall pick.
With Arike Ogunbowale and JJ Quinerly out and Aziaha James doubtful on Monday, Siegrist could be in line for yet another major workload.
She scored 15 points in her last meeting with the Lynx, and the young forward has 14 or more points in seven of her 11 games since returning to the lineup. Someone has to score other than Paige Bueckers for Dallas, and Siegrist has been the clear No. 2 option as of late.
Los Angeles Sparks +8.5 (-110) vs. Seattle Storm
This is the second night of a back-to-back for the Sparks, but I feel that they are undervalued on the road against the Storm.
Los Angeles actually has a better record on the road (10-8 vs. 8-12 at home), and it ranks sixth in the WNBA in road net rating (-1.8) this season.
While the Sparks have struggled against the spread, I think they’re getting too many points against a Seattle team that they beat by two in Seattle the last time these squads met.
The Storm are just 17-24 against the spread this season, and they’re eight in the W in home net rating (+1.9).
This game has a ton of implications for both teams, but I do think L.A.’s offense – top five in the WNBA – can keep it in this matchup. Even if Seattle wins, this spread is way too wide for a team that has struggled against the number all season long.