Storm vs. Sparks Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Aug. 10
The Los Angeles Sparks had their win streak snapped by the Golden State Valkyries on Saturday, but they have a chance to get right back in the win column on Sunday against the Seattle Storm.
Seattle is currently holding a playoff spot, but it has dropped four games in a row to fall to 16-15 in the 2025 season.
The Sparks (ninth in the standings) are just 1.5 games back of Seattle, and they could make some serious inroads for a playoff spot with a win at home. After starting the season 1-8 at home, the Sparks have won four or their last five games there as part of a huge turnaround.
Let’s dive into the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my best bet for Sunday’s Western Conference battle.
Storm vs. Sparks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Storm -4 (-115)
- Sparks +4 (-105)
Moneyline
- Storm: -180
- Sparks: +150
Total
- 172 (Over -110/Under -110)
Storm vs. Sparks How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Aug. 10
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Spectrum SportsNet, KOMO 4, CW Seattle
- Storm record: 16-15
- Sparks record: 14-16
Storm vs. Sparks Injury Reports
Storm Injury Report
- Lexie Brown – probable
- Katie Lou Samuelson – out
Sparks Injury Report
- None to report
Storm vs. Sparks Best WNBA Prop Bets
Sparks Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Rickea Jackson OVER 14.5 Points (+100)
Jackson struggled on Saturday against the Valkyries, making just 3-of-10 shots from the field to finish with eight points, but I’m buying her to bounce back on Sunday against Seattle.
The Storm allowed Jackson to score 27 points on 11-of-23 shooting earlier this month, and Jackson has put up 20 or more points in six of her last nine games. While she has three single-digit scoring games mixed in, the former first-round pick is averaging 14.3 points per game overall this season.
She’s a solid buy-low target on Sunday evening.
Storm vs. Sparks Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Sparks are a solid bet as home underdogs:
The Sparks have a quick turnaround on Sunday, as they dropped their matchup on Saturday with the Golden State Valkyries, but I’m buying Los Angeles to bounce back at home against the Storm.
Seattle has dropped four games in a row, and it’s fallen to 16-15 on the season, just 1.5 games ahead of the No. 9-seeded Sparks.
Seattle did add guard Brittney Sykes to help improve the team’s offense, but the last 10 games have been rough for Skylar Diggins and company. Over that stretch, Seattle is 10th in the WNBA in offensive rating and ninth in effective field goal percentage. In addition to that, the Storm have fallen to 14-17 against the spread.
While the Sparks haven’t been good at home in 2025 (5-9 straight up), they are 4-1 in straight up in their last five home games.
Plus, L.A. has won eight of its last 10 games while ranking second in the WNBA in offensive rating and fourth in net rating during that stretch.
I think this is a prime bounce-back spot for Kelsey Plum and company.
Pick: Sparks +4 (-105 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
