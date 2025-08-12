Liberty vs. Sparks Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 12
The New York Liberty are struggling without Breanna Stewart, and they’re currently tied with the Atlanta Dream, record-wise wise for the No. 2 seed in the WNBA.
New York lost to the Napheesa Collier-less Minnesota Lynx on Sunday afternoon, but it’s set as a road favorite at the best betting sites on Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Sparks.
Fresh off an upset win over the Seattle Storm, the Sparks are 8-2 in their last 10 games and within striking distance of at least the No. 8 seed and potentially higher in the W.
With Cameron Brink back and Rickea Jackson playing some of her best basketball of the season, the Sparks are a frisky team going forward.
Still, oddsmakers aren’t sold on them in this matchup – even with Stewart out for New York.
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Tuesday night’s matchup.
Liberty vs. Sparks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Liberty -3 (-110)
- Sparks +3 (-110)
Moneyline
- Liberty: -155
- Sparks: +130
Total
- 178.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Liberty vs. Sparks How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Aug. 12
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Liberty record: 20-11
- Sparks record: 15-16
Liberty vs. Sparks Injury Reports
Liberty Injury Report
- Breanna Stewart – out
- Nyara Sabally – out
- Kennedy Burke – out
Sparks Injury Report
- None to report
Liberty vs. Sparks Best WNBA Prop Bets
Liberty Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Sabrina Ionescu OVER 4.5 Rebounds (-115)
Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 4.9 rebounds per game this season, and she’s stepped up in that department since the All-Star break, averaging 5.9 boards per game across a 10-game stretch.
During that 10-game run, Ionescu has at least five boards in eight of her games. Now, she’s taking on a Sparks team that is seventh in rebounding percentage overall and 10th at home.
With Stewart out, Ionescu should play a ton of minutes, and she’s clearly come to step up on the glass without one of the team’s top frontcourt players in action.
Liberty vs. Sparks Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Sparks are the bet to make at home in this matchup:
The Sparks struggled to start the season at home, winning just one of their first nine games, but they’re 5-1 at home since and are now 15-15-1 against the spread overall after covering as home dogs on Sunday.
The Liberty, on the other hand, are just 11-18-2 against the spread overall and 7-7 straight up on the road this season. New York also has struggled without Stewart, beating only the Wings (eight wins this season) and Connecticut Sun (worst record in the WNBA) without her.
Stewart went down three minutes into a loss to the Sparks in July, and since then (including that game), the Liberty are just 3-5.
Los Angeles has the third-best net rating and the second-best offensive rating over its last 10 games, and I expect it to be in the mix to upset New York on Tuesday night. Unless the Liberty get a better shooting game out of Sabrina Ionescu (11-for-40 her last three games), they are going to struggle in this matchup.
Pick: Sparks +3 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add six $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account instantly.