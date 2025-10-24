Stanford’s NBA Pipeline Thriving in 2025-26
After a long offseason, a new NBA season is finally here. For some teams, the goal is simple: clinch a spot in the playoffs and be the last team standing that is hoisting the Larry O'Brien trophy at the end of the year. For other teams, this year will be all about taking steps forward and surprising people as they look to become contenders in an otherwise loaded league.
This season, the Stanford Cardinal will be well represented in the NBA, with seven former alumni either on a team as a player or a coach.
One of only six ACC schools to have at least five alumni in the league (Duke, Florida State, North Carolina, Virginia and Wake Forest) there will be a lot of former Cardinal for fans to cheer on this season. Below is a list of all the former Stanford alumni that will be involved in the NBA in some capacity in 2025-26.
Dwight Powell, Dallas Mavericks
Powell, a member of the Dallas Mavericks since 2014, helped lead the franchise to the NBA Finals in 2024, playing a pivotal role off the bench. While never considered a superstar in the NBA, Powell has been a very serviceable bench player for the Mavericks throughout his career, with his defense being his most valuable asset.
His best season with the Mavs came in 2018-19 when he averaged a career best of 10.6 points, 1.5 assists and 5.3 rebounds. In 55 games last season, Powell averaged 2.1 points and 2.1 rebounds.
Ziaire Williams, Brooklyn Nets
Entering his fifth NBA season, Williams, who spent the first three seasons of his career with the Memphis Grizzlies, enjoyed a breakout season last year with the Brooklyn Nets and figures to have an even bigger role this season.
Averaging 10.0 points, one steal and 4.6 rebounds per game last year in 63 games played (45 starts), Williams enters this year with more being expected from him. With the Nets in the midst of a rebuild, expect Williams to take on more of a leadership role.
Spencer Jones, Denver Nuggets
Stanford's all-time leader in games played and three-pointers made, Jones entered the NBA as an undrafted free agent last season, where he joined the Denver Nuggets. After starting off his career in the G-League, Jones earned a spot on the Nuggets' roster later in the year, where he played in 20 games.
Averaging 1.3 points, 0.3 assists and 0.9 rebounds, Jones played a limited role, but showed enough to earn a new contract for this season. Jones may not get that many minutes for the Nuggets this season in their quest for another championship, but he has proven that he is good enough for a spot on the roster.
Maxime Raynaud, Sacramento Kings
Selected in the second round of this year's draft by the Kings, Raynaud heads to the NBA with a lot to prove in terms of if he can continue his high level of play from college against tougher competition.
But after a dominant Summer League showing, there are high hopes that Rayaud can contribute to the Kings immediately. Averaging over 12 points per game and six rebounds per game in Summer League, Raynaud will look to prove that he was the steal of the draft.
Brook Lopez, Los Angeles Clippers
Lopez is by far and away the most seasoned NBA veteran out of Stanford, entering his 18th season and first with the Clippers. Starring at Stanford from 2006-08, alongside his twin brother Robin, Lopez played a big role as the Cardinal appeared in the NCAA tournament in each of his seasons at the school, which included making the Sweet Sixteen in 2008.
Enjoying an accolade-filled college career, including a Third-team All-American selection, Lopez was drafted 10th overall in the 2008 NBA Draft by the Nets franchise, spending the first nine seasons of his career there and leaving as the franchise's all-time leading scorer.
Signing a two-year, $18 million contract with the Clippers this offseason, Lopez will bring his veteran presence as the team's backup center, where he will look to help the Clippers make one final run with their current core.
Mitch Johnson, San Antonio Spurs (Head Coach)
Johnson, a player at Stanford from 2005-09, got into coaching after his playing career ended and is in his first season as the full-time head coach for the San Antonio Spurs, taking over for the legendary Gregg Popovich.
Coaching 77 games for the Spurs last season, Johnson went 32-45 as the interim but now that he is officially in charge of running the show, he will look to take the Spurs to the playoffs for the first time since 2018-19.
Harrison Ingram, San Antonio Spurs
Ingram was selected by the Spurs with the 18th pick in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft, and spent most of last year in the G-League for the franchise. He ended up playing in five games with San Antonio last year, averaging seven minutes per game with 0.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists.
This season he's starting the year on the Spurs roster and collected four minutes in the season opener against the Dallas Mavericks (a 125-92 Spurs win), adding 3 points on 1-of-1 shooting from three, along with a rebound.