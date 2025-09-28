Assessing Stanford Football's Win over San Jose State
Redemption is sweet. On Saturday, the Stanford Cardinal returned home following a loss to Virginia to take on San Jose State in the Bill Walsh Legacy Game. And after losing last year's matchup in upset fashion, the Cardinal were hungry for the win, not only to save their season but to get back a game that they let slip from their hands last season.
Despite a majority of the game not going their way, the Cardinal found a way to take home the 30-29 victory, fueled by a game-winning touchdown run from running back Sedrick Irvin to put the Cardinal ahead with less than 30 seconds to go in the final quarter.
The Cardinal looked like a team that was about to lose a very winnable game, pulling out the win and in the way that they did, has given the Cardinal renewed confidence and momentum.
Approaching the hard portion of their schedule after their bye week, with games against SMU, Florida State and Miami next on the docket, Stanford's new confidence and momentum comes at the perfect time.
Both Florida State and Miami are ranked in the top 25, with Miami playing like a team that could win the national championship. Winning those games will be tough for Stanford so by winning now, the Cardinal earn one more win before going through a stretch of potential struggle.
Against San Jose State, the Cardinal won in come from behind fashion, a first this season for the offense. Through the first few games of this season, the Cardinal's offense had struggled to prove that it had what it takes to come from behind and drive down the field to win a game, with the Cardinal losing 23-20 to Hawaii after a critical late game interception from Ben Gulbranson.
But Gulbranson drove the team down the field against San Jose State and helped them score, which gives Stanford fans more confidence in him going forward. He's taken some huge strides under center as the season has progressed.
Now on their second and final bye week of the season, the rest of the '25 campaign is a major test for the Cardinal. After that three-game stretch against SMU, Florida State and Miami, the Cardinal face teams such as North Carolina, Notre Dame and California, three teams that all have a lot to prove this season and are each having terrific seasons thus far.
If the Cardinal end up competing in those games and continue to put together performances like they did against San Jose State, the future of Stanford football could be bright.