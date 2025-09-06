Arch Manning Throws Career-Long 83-Yard Touchdown to Open Scoring for Texas vs. SJSU
Arch Manning's season debut—and first game as the full-time starting quarterback at Texas—left plenty to be desired. Manning managed just 170 yards with one touchdown and interception on 17-of-30 passing in a 14–7 loss to Ohio State.
The Longhorns' Week 2 opponent, San José State, is a far cry from the defending national champion Buckeyes, but it was still important for Manning and the Texas offense to hit the ground running. The Longhorns were forced to punt on their first two possessions, but Manning let it rip late in the first quarter.
On the opening play of Texas's third drive, Manning found Parker Livingstone open down the sideline 20 yards down field. He took off, benefitting from a Spartans defensive back who appeared to trip as the catch was made, and darted up the field for an 83-yard score.
The touchdown pass is the longest of Manning's college career, breaking the 75-yard touchdown pass he tossed to Ryan Wingo against UTSA in 2024.
After a sluggish start, the long touchdown opened the floodgates for Manning and the Longhorns offense. Manning threw for three more touchdowns on Texas's next three possessions, connecting for a second time with Livingstone and twice with Jack Endries to push the score to 28–0 early in the second quarter.
Manning is 8-for-11 for 153 yards and four scores after the latest touchdown pass.
