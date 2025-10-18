Florida State vs. Stanford Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 8
Neither of the teams facing off at Stanford Stadium this weekend are close to competing for the ACC title, but there’s still plenty of betting intrigue ahead of kickoff. Stanford will host Florida State on Saturday as a massive 17.5-point home underdog and hope to secure their second conference win in 2025.
The Seminoles are 0-3 in conference play and dropped their third straight contest against Pittsburgh last week despite being favored by 10.5 points. The Cardinal have won outright as double-digit underdogs once already this season. Whether they can rise to the occasion again remains to be seen.
Here’s our full betting breakdown of the matchup.
Florida State vs. Stanford State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Florida State: -17.5 (-115)
- Stanford: +17.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Florida State: -950
- Stanford: +640
Total: 54.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Florida State vs. Stanford How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 18
- Game Time: 10:30 PM EST
- Venue: Stanford Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Florida State Record: 3-3
- Stanford Record: 2-4
Florida State vs. Stanford Key Players to Watch
Florida State
Thomas Castellanos: Castellanos has been the star attraction for Florida State all year. The dual-threat quarterback has thrown for 1,365 yards and nine touchdowns to go along with 286 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns. Turnovers have been costly for him during the Seminoles’ rough patch. Eliminating them is key to getting Florida State back on track. Castellanos has thrown a pair of picks in two of his team’s last three losses.
Stanford
CJ Williams: Williams has had a huge last three weeks. The senior receiver has caught 27 passes for 342 yards and a touchdown over the course of his previous three outings. He got off to a slow start this year, but leads Stanford with 35 receptions in 2025 and could make a huge difference in this game if he gets going.
Florida State vs. Stanford Prediction and Pick
Florida State is 3-3 against the spread while Stanford is an abysmal 1-5. The Cardinal have only covered when they unexpectedly upset Boston College. Betting on the total in this contest is likely the better play here given the track records of the teams involved.
The over is 5-1 in Seminoles games in 2025 and offense has never been the problem for them. They’ve fallen short of 31 points just once this season, despite having faced three ranked teams already. Florida State’s opponent has fallen flat on offense at times, but has been productive at home. The over is 2-0 in Stanford’s home games and the Cardinal scored 30 points in both contests.
Florida State will likely take care of business fairly comfortably here, but the underdogs can do enough on offense to help the over hit.
PICK: Over 54.5 (-110 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
