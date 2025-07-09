Marlins Starting Pitcher Drawing Plenty of Trade Interest As Deadline Looms
As the MLB trade deadline draws near, more names have begun surfacing on the rumor mill. It seems some teams have been monitoring the Miami Marlins with their eyes fixated on the team's pitching staff.
According to BBWAA member Francys Romero, Marlins right-handed starter Edward Cabrera has attracted interest from several teams that are looking to shore up their starting rotation before the deadline. Romero reports that the teams interested include the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets, among others.
Cabrera, 27, owns a 3.33 ERA through 15 starts this year. He's recorded 80 strikeouts and 30 walks across 78 1/3 innings. He has the highest WAR among Marlins pitchers this year and is second on the team behind only Otto Lopez.
Cabrera is earning $1.95 million this season and has three years of arbitration remaining before hitting free agency in 2029. His low cost, multiple years of control and his excellent production make him a valuable asset, and Miami could see a significant return if they do decide to trade him at the deadline.
At 42-48, there's no guarantee that the Marlins decide to sell at the deadline. The team has been better than anticipated and currently sits in third in the NL East, though they're still seven games back of a wild-card spot.