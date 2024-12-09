Former Cardinal safety doubles as kickoff specialist for Kansas City Chiefs
It was a good night for football in Kansas City where the Chiefs took on the Chargers in an AFC West showdown on Sunday Night Football. Needing a win to secure their ninth straight division title, the Chiefs came out on a mission to win by any means possible, and despite another tight game, they managed to go out on top once more, not only improving to 12-1 on the season but securing the division title and punching another postseason ticket.
But there was one peculiar aspect about the Chiefs game plan during the night that may have been one of the real difference makers.
While normally the role of either the kicker or the punter, it was actually safety Justin Reid who handled all kickoffs for Kansas City. With primary kicker Harrison Butker sidelined with an injury and his replacement, Spencer Shrader also out, the Chiefs were down to their third kicker in Matthew Wright.
With the NFL’s new dynamic kickoff rules encouraging more returns this season, the team opted to use the former Stanford star Reid as their kickoff specialist, allowing them to minimize risk of further kicker injuries while using an extra defender who is capable of tackling.
Possessing a powerful leg, Reid has been called upon in the past to kick off, but only in emergency situations and never with a fully healthy kicker. Booting a touchback on his first kickoff attempt of the night, he showed that he has a more than capable leg. With how good he is at tackling, currently having 72 total tackles for the season, it made the decision make even more sense.
With kicker injuries rising considerably all across the league this season with the new rules, the Chiefs implementing this strategy could be the start of other teams possibly looking to try that as well. Times are changing in football and with new tactics becoming the new normal in today’s league, anything is possible nowadays.