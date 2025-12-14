Richard Sherman Calls Out Patrick Mahomes for Throwing Hospital Balls to WRs
With their 2025 season, on the line, the Chiefs have everything to lose in Sunday's game against the Chargers. In such do-or-die moments like these, the team usually expects Patrick Mahomes to step up with a big game, but the star quarterback has looked like a shell of his MVP-caliber self so far.
Entering the final minutes of the fourth quarter, Mahomes has thrown for no passing touchdowns (though he did rush for one) and recorded one costly interception against the Chargers in the second half. His untimely pick aside, the star quarterback has thrown some questionable balls to his receivers that ended in a Chiefs player in pain on the ground.
Seahawks legend Richard Sherman took note of that during Sunday's game and appeared to call Mahomes out for "throwing hospital balls": "
"I’m not sure what defenders are expected to do when these QBs are throwing hospital balls. In the Chiefs game Mahomes has thrown about 3 and Jefferson was just ejected for a bang bang play," Sherman wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
Mahomes threw a short pass to Rashee Rice that ended in Rice getting absolutely rocked by a Chargers defender, who delivered a hard but legal hit:
Rice headed to the blue medical tent but was able to return to the game shortly after.
Later on, Mahomes found his wide receiver Tyquan Thornton down the middle of the field, but after Thornton reeled in the pass he was similarly crushed by an incoming defender:
Chargers safety Tony Jefferson made what appeared to be a helmet-on-helmet hit on Thornton and was thrown out of the game.
Fans have mixed feelings on whether Jefferson's hit was worthy of an ejection, but it does seem like there's a troubling pattern happening here with Mahomes's arguably dangerous throws.