How Notre Dame's decision could impact Stanford

Could one of Stanford's arch-rivals influence what conference the Cardinal join if they leave the Pac-12?

The ripple effects are still being felt after the decision by USC and UCLA to join the Big Ten. 

The Pac-12 conference as a whole appears to be up against the ropes with just a couple viable options to stay alive, while other conferences like the Big 12 and the ACC are attempting to merge with or even poach some of the remaining Pac-12 teams. 

While there are truly many factors that can and likely will determine what happens to many teams in the conference, there are few bigger than the impact the decision of Notre Dame has on Stanford's future.

The Cardinal have already been reported as one of the four teams included on the Big Ten's wish list of teams to add to their conference, which is en route to becoming one of possibly two or even three Super Conferences. However, one move that could really solidify and expedite this notion, would be if Notre Dame is somehow able to finagle their way out of their ACC obligations and decides to join the Big Ten. 

If Notre Dame, who is viewed by many as the biggest domino yet to fall in the college football world, decides to also join the Big Ten that creates a clear path for Stanford to be the third California school to join as well. There is a common belief that the Big Ten will want to have a couple rivals for Notre Dame, and it also allows for USC and UCLA to have another West coast game.

 Even if Stanford decides to remain loyal and stay with the Pac-12, there is no guarantee that the conference will be able to survive after losing what has been a reported $200 million per year after the departure of USC and UCLA.

On the contrary, if Notre Dame who has constantly decided to remain independent chooses to stay that way, it could force Stanford to either stay aboard the sinking ship that is the Pac-12 or lead to them looking for a new home as well.

It certainly seems that joining the Big Ten would be the best move for Stanford who outside of football the past couple years, has been one of the most successful athletic departments in the country. The only issue right now is the fact that there doesn't really seem to be a pulse on what Notre Dame has decided to do. 

The Big Ten itself is also awaiting a decision as they already put Oregon and Washington on a waitlist unit Notre Dame decides. 

Whether this will happen in the next couple days, or maybe not for months no-one seems to know at this moment.

 

