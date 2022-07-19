Mike Leach wasn't shy about detailing what went wrong for the Pac-12

Mike Leach is known for two things, the air raid, and being one of the most interesting people in college football when there is a microphone in front of his face.

While speaking at SEC Media Day on Tuesday, there unfortunately was no mascot melee debate this time, but there was a rather blunt thought on what went wrong with the Pac-12. If you don't know, which is highly unlikely, USC and UCLA are leaving the Pac-12 in 2024 for the Big Ten.

This of course has led to conspiracies as to what will happen to not only the conference itself, but also the future of college football. Many people are upset at the secrecy of USC and UCLA, but there is also a fair share of resentment towards the past commissioners of the Pac-12.

Something current Mississippi State coach and former Washington State coach Mike Leach emulated at SEC Media Day, when he joined The Paul Finebaum Show as detailed by The Clarion saying:

"There was definitely some conference mismanagement at the top," Leach said to Finebaum.

Leach coached at WSU from 2012-19, and like many people in this region of college football does not seem to be a fan of former commissioner Larry Scott's work.

Leach did touch on the impact losing both USC and UCLA has on the conference saying:

"Well it's horribly tragic. I mean it's completely tragic. And I hope the Pac-12 and they assemble some other teams together because that would be what's best for college football."

He also showed some empathy towards the remaining Pac-12 teams saying:

"Those teams in the northwest, they need to have a great conference. They need to have an opportunity to play. And to be perfectly honest, some of this is suffering sins of the past, because the Pac-12 was left vulnerable because there's a failure to have a TV deal."

Again, pointing the finger at the Pac-12 commissioner of the past and his inability to secure a better T.V. deal for the conference.

The Pac-12 still has time to save itself, as they are currently in a negotiation period with ESPN over new a potential new T.V. deal, but they have one less option after talks with the Big 12 ended. This has some college football insiders calling for a ACC and Pac-12 partnership in order to keep both conferences alive and relevant.