Stanford Defender to Miss First Half Against Miami Hurricanes
The Stanford offense is set to be short-handed this weekend in Miami, as the Cardinal will be without their leading rusher in Micah Ford. The sophomore back was helped off the field in the second quarter of last weekend's upset win over Florida State, missing the remainder of the game, and has been ruled out for tonight's game.
Stanford will also be without safety Mitch Leigber for the first half of the matchup, after the senior was flagged for a targeting penalty on FSU quarterback Tommy Castellanos late in the fourth quarter. The hit knocked Castellanos out of the game, and with the Seminoles on a bye this week, the hope is to get him healed up before their next game.
Leigber has been with the Cardinal since 2021, and he's been a solid piece of the program's defense the past two seasons. As a sophomore, he collected 53 tackles and defended one pass, while he managed 54 tackles along with a pass defended in 2024.
This season he has 19 tackles through six games, maxing out at six against BYU. His lone pass defense came against SMU. He also managed two interceptions last season, so by his own standards, this season has not been quite as good as last year's effort.
While being suspended for a half isn't necessarily great news, there is a potential upside here as along as the Cardinal can keep the contest close through the first half. That may also be easier said than done.
In rugby, the South African teams have what they call a "bomb squad" which basically boils down to a slew of replacements all at the same time. This would pit a number of fresher players against a more tired opponent.
With Leigber missing the first half, perhaps this will serve as a "bomb squad" of one. It could also help that he'll be able to watch the first half and see the game from a different angle before being unleashed upon Miami.
With the Hurricanes expected to roll right over the Cardinal, this bit of strategy may not mean much, and it may not matter a whole lot that the Stanford safety is set to miss the first half. Miami is favored by more than four scores in this game.
Kickoff is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. (PT) and the game will be airing on ESPN. This will be the first-ever matchup between the two schools.