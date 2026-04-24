Stanford Women's Basketball Adds Indiana Miss Basketball to 2026 Recruiting Class

Despite being in the midst of a major roster exodus, seeing several key players enter the transfer portal, the Cardinal are not backing down, and instead are fully focused on acquiring new talent to fill the voids. A day after signing former Miami (OH) standout, Ilse de Vries, the Cardinal added another big-time player, this time a true freshman guard, Gracyn Gilliard.

A top prospect in the class of 2026, Gilliard initially committed to Davidson last August, but after announcing her decommitment last week, Stanford jumped at the opportunity and recruited her hard. Now she joins a roster that may lack some experience, but has significant upside.

Originally choosing Davidson over offers from schools such as Harvard and Ball State, a big factor in Gilliard's decision was the opportunity to play for a Power Four program as well as receive a world-class education from a school like Stanford.

Improving drastically as a senior this past season, averaging 25.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 1.9 assists per game, Gilliard started to become a much bigger name on the recruitment market, and now enters Stanford with a very good chance of having a big role right out of the gate.

While Hailee Swain will still be at the point for Stanford, they could use a No. 2 to pair with her, and Gilliard may be a great fit in that role after Chloe Clardy entered the transfer portal, and Talana Lepolo's graduation.

Losing multiple starters to the transfer portal, starting spots are up for grabs and if Gilliard comes in and makes a good impression right away, do not be surprised if she becomes an instant staple in the lineup each and every game. She certainly has the tools to make an impact.

Her final high school season brought a lot of success for Gilliard. The star of a Center Grove team that went 29-0, Gilliard's strong play helped her team win the championship and end the season ranked as the top team in Indiana and the No. 23 program in the nation.

For Stanford, adding Gilliard proves that Stanford is still a very desirable location for recruits. Once a consistent presence in both the AP Top 25 and the NCAA tournament, the Cardinal have missed March Madness for two straight years and have struggled to be competitive since joining the ACC.

Eager to return to the top and prove that they can still compete against the best, the Cardinal are going all-in on bringing in the players they feel can lead them to that success. With Gilliard fitting the mold perfectly, it will be interesting to see what she and the rest of the new signees bring to the table this fall.