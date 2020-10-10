Live Updates: Syracuse vs Duke

Syracuse and Duke are set to square off in the Carrier Dome on Saturday. The game kicks at 12:30pm and will be broadcast locally on the YES Network. The Orange enter the game 1-2 (1-2) while Duke is 0-4 (0-4). How can you get live updates during the Atlantic Coast Conference matchup? We've got you covered from all angles.

LIVE GAME THREAD: Interact with us and fellow Syracuse fans in our community tab. Will include live updates, analysis and newsworthy notes from the game.

ALL SYRACUSE TWITTER ACCOUNT: We will have live updates from the Dome to keep you constantly updated on the game. Key plays, analysis, breaking news and more.

MIKE MCALLISTER TWITTER ACCOUNT: I will also be commenting on the game with reactions, analysis, comments and interaction with Syracuse fans.

NUMBERS TO KNOW VIA SU ATHLETICS

10: Takeaways by the Syracuse defense entering the game, second most in the FBS.

11: Running back Sean Tucker was the 11th true freshman to rush for 100 yards in a game in the Orange's win over Georgia Tech.

51: Career field goals made for Andre Szmyt. He is just eight away from the school record.