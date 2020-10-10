SI.com
Live Updates: Syracuse vs Duke

Michael McAllister

Syracuse and Duke are set to square off in the Carrier Dome on Saturday. The game kicks at 12:30pm and will be broadcast locally on the YES Network. The Orange enter the game 1-2 (1-2) while Duke is 0-4 (0-4). How can you get live updates during the Atlantic Coast Conference matchup? We've got you covered from all angles. 

PRE-GAME COVERAGE

How to Watch Syracuse vs Duke

Scouting the Duke Blue Devils

Andre Cisco Injury Update

Babers, Syracuse Preparing for Legendary Coach Cutcliffe

Peel It Back: Episode 4

Duke's Leonard Johnson: Syracuse is Good, But Very Beatable

David Cutcliffe on Facing Syracuse, Learning to Win

Duke Has 'Sour Taste' After Last Year's Loss to Syracuse

NUMBERS TO KNOW VIA SU ATHLETICS

10: Takeaways by the Syracuse defense entering the game, second most in the FBS. 

11: Running back Sean Tucker was the 11th true freshman to rush for 100 yards in a game in the Orange's win over Georgia Tech. 

51: Career field goals made for Andre Szmyt. He is just eight away from the school record. 

