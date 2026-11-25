Syracuse fell to Boston College on Saturday, making its path to bowl eligibility much more difficult.

The 5-6 (3-6 ACC) Syracuse Orange lost to the 5-6 (3-4 ACC) Boston College Eagles 27-15, with the offense struggling in the red zone and quarterback Steve Angeli exiting early with a shoulder injury.

The loss sets up a difficult challenge for Syracuse, which now hosts No. 6 Notre Dame with bowl eligibility on the line.

Despite the loss, several Syracuse players earned high marks from PFF and could play important roles against Notre Dame.

Here's a look at the Syracuse players who graded highest on PFF against Boston College.

Umari Hatcher — 88.3

Sixth-year receiver Umari Hatcher has been one of Syracuse's most consistent playmakers this season, and that continued against Boston College.

Hatcher finished with 11 receptions for 212 yards and a touchdown, delivering his second-highest receiving total of the season.

Hatcher earned an 88.3 PFF grade, ranking first among ACC wide receivers last week and seventh among FBS wide receivers.

Hatcher has been Syracuse's top receiving threat throughout the season. Although Calvin Russell III's emergence has given the Orange another option in the passing game, Hatcher showed against Boston College that he can still take over a game.

Hatcher leads the ACC with 77 receptions and 1,257 receiving yards while ranking second with nine receiving touchdowns. His production has drawn attention from NFL scouts as the season comes to a close.

Kahlil Stewart — 85.7

Despite Syracuse's struggles along the offensive line, freshman offensive lineman Kahlil Stewart provided a bright spot against Boston College.

Stewart helped create running lanes for Syracuse's backfield as the Orange finished with 124 rushing yards on 28 carries, averaging 4.4 yards per attempt.

Stewart earned an 85.7 PFF grade, ranking seventh among ACC offensive linemen last week and 36th among FBS offensive linemen.

Syracuse has dealt with significant shuffling along the offensive line this season, making consistency up front increasingly important.

Continued development from players such as Stewart could help Syracuse establish the running game and provide offensive-line stability as the Orange fight for bowl eligibility.

Braheem Long Jr. — 83.8

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Junior defensive back Braheem Long Jr. continued Syracuse's strong secondary play with another productive performance against Boston College.

Long finished second on the team with nine tackles and added half a tackle for loss as the Eagles ran the ball 36 times.

Long earned an 83.8 PFF grade, ranking fifth among ACC safeties last week and 22nd among FBS safeties.

Syracuse's secondary has been one of the team's most consistent units throughout the season, with multiple players contributing each week.

Long has joined that group, and the Orange secondary will face one of its biggest tests of the season when Notre Dame comes to the JMA Wireless Dome.

Chris D'Appolonia — 83.7

Junior linebacker Chris D'Appolonia continued to establish himself as a leader of Syracuse's defense against Boston College.

D'Appolonia recorded 11 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss against a physical Eagles offense.

He earned an 83.7 PFF grade, ranking fifth among ACC linebackers last week and 39th among FBS linebackers.

D'Appolonia has been one of Syracuse's most productive defensive players this season, leading the Orange with 79 tackles while adding 3.5 sacks.

His leadership and ability to make plays at the line of scrimmage will be tested against No. 6 Notre Dame.

Final Thoughts

Syracuse didn't get the result it needed against Boston College, but the PFF grades show players are still performing at a high level as the Orange enter their biggest game of the season.

Hatcher continued his standout season, and Stewart provided a bright spot along the offensive line, while Long and D'Appolonia helped lead the defense.

At 5-6, however, individual performances will mean little if Syracuse cannot put everything together for one more win.

The Orange now return to the JMA Wireless Dome with their postseason hopes on the line against No. 6 Notre Dame. A win would make Syracuse bowl-eligible, while a loss would end the Orange's season at 5-7.

Syracuse has spent much of the season fighting to keep its postseason hopes alive. Now, against its toughest opponent of the year, the Orange have one final opportunity to finish the job.

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