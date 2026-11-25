On this holiday week, movie-watching becomes ubiquitous in households around the country. One recently released sports movie we enjoyed, besides some obvious big screen liberties taken by the production team led by director David O. Russell. is "Madden", starring Nicolas Cage as the legendary Raiders head coach, and Christian Bale as the team's longtime owner, and 1950 Syracuse graduate, Al Davis.

Although panned by critics (isn't everyone his/her own critic, anyway?) and blasted for inaccuracies by Davis' son Mark the current Las Vegas Raiders team owner, we enjoyed the movie and especially took note of two scenes which featured former Newhouse students that were catapulted directly from The Hill to network television sports departments - and both are still working to the present.

An Active Sports Broadcasting Hall of Famer

In the movie, mid-1970s Newhouse student and 2015 SU Honorary Degree recipient (Doctor of Letters) Bob Costas, early in his network career at CBS, is seen in September 1979 alongside Madden in a press box booth at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The two are set to rehearse an actual game between the Rams and San Francisco 49ers in Week 3 of the season (the game was actually called live by Vin Scully and George Allen). as Costas patiently tries to help Madden adjust his headphones and attached microphone, while the former coach looked like he did not know what he got himself into moving from the field to the booth.

Two months later, Madden filled in for Pat Summerall's longtime partner Tom Brookshier (away for a family commitment), and by 1981 the two formed CBS' No. 1 NFL team, before moving over to FOX in 1994 and working together a total of 21 seasons.

Costas left CBS for NBC in 1980 to begin his own legendary career and long association with SU and the Newhouse School, becoming the first recipient (2013) of the school's prestigious Marty Glickman Award for leadership in Sports Media. He returned to NBC sports this past 2026 baseball season to handle the pregame show for Sunday Night Baseball game coverage.

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A Super Agent to Sportscasting Stars

In another scene from Madden, 1985 Newhouse graduate and 2019 Glickman Award winner Sandy Montag is seen around a production meeting with the still new broadcaster, discussing along with the other crew members how to best prepare during the week leading up to the day of the game broadcast.

Montag parlayed that relationship into becoming Madden's assistant, traveling cross-country on the famous Madden Cruiser bus used as the mode of transportation because of Madden's disdain for flying, then to his agent. Montag negotiated on the biggest of stages for Madden's relationships with broadcast TV, and all sorts of endorsements, none bigger than his namesake video game, which eventually included the present league partnership.

For some 40 years, Montag has worked in sports management, first running his own The Montag Group, with several fellow Newhouse students now longtime clients, including fellow Glickman winners Mike Tirico, Sean McDonough, Beth Mowins, and this year's winner, Len Berman, honored just last week.

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