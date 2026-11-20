How Christian Bale Transformed Into Al Davis for ‘Madden’
Nov 20, 2026 · 6:12
Christian Bale sits down with Sports Illustrated to break down his transformation into iconic Raiders owner Al Davis for his newest movie, Madden. Bale reveals how he went from knowing virtually nothing about Davis to falling in love with the polarizing NFL figure, dives into the physicality behind the role, and shares which athletes are due for the movie biopic treatment.
Transcript
Do you know who they are?
I wish I did.
I'm embarrassed to say I don't.
You could be making that, that's like if you started talking too much football outside of the Raiders in the 70s, to me, those are all MotoGP gods on motorcycles.
Sports Illustrated here with Christian Bale ahead of the anticipated release of Madden.
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