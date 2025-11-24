2026 three-star Sunshine State ATH decommits from Syracuse
2026 ATH EShawn Sutton announced his decommitment to Syracuse on social media on Sunday evening.
The Rivals and 247 Sports three-star prospect from Winter Park (FL) High had been committed to the Orange since spring practice after receiving his offer in January.
"Looking for a new home," Sutton said on X.
Sutton's Syracuse recruitment
In March, Sutton selected the Orange over offers from Bowling Green, Georgia Take, Wake Forest, Connecticut, Pitt and Connecticut, among others.
"It just felt like family and home," he said to The Juice Online about his commitment.
He previously said Fran Brown was a large factor in considering Syracuse.
"Coach Fran Brown was a very real and straight up guy," Sutton said. "I like him a lot."
Sutton had visited several times
Sutton pulled the trigger when he visited Central New York from March 21-23.
"It was great seeing the practice up close," Sutton said. "It was a good experience. It’s a very high tempo pratice and everyone is consistently moving. The term i’d use to describe it would be controlled chaos."
He then returned to Syracuse in June for an official visit.
"It was great," Sutton said. "It felt amazing being back home."
Sutton is a two-way player
Sutton played both sides of the ball in high school, and was discussing with the coaching staff about doing that at the next level.
"I talked to the coordinators and coaches on both sides of the ball discussing how they’ll use me on each side of the ball and i’ll get a chance to really early," Sutton said.
At the time, he said he was looking forward to making an early impact.
"I like scoring touchdowns and making big plays," he said.
Current sate of the Syracuse recruiting class
Syracuse's class currently has 27 commitments and is ranked 26th overall in the country. It is headlined by five-star commitment Calvin Russell, and has several other blue chip prospects such as four-stars Amare Gough and Alexander Haskell.
Florida has been a point of emphasis in the class, with seven commitments coming from the Sunshine State, most of any state for SU. Russell, Tedarius Hughes, Jarius Rodgers, Javeion Cooper, Kameron Wilson, Brayden Charney, and Steven Pickard are the other Florida commits.
