2027 Syracuse LB commit felt a ‘brotherhood’ during his official visit

In April, 2027 Wayne (NJ) Passaic County Technical Institute ATH Ian McDuffie committed to Syracuse shortly after visiting for spring practice.

McDuffie was back in town over the weekend for his official visit and the linebacker tells The Juice Online he enjoyed being back in Central New York.

“It was good,” McDuffie said. "The best part of the visit was meeting the coaches we all had good conversations and I got to learn more about the program.”

McDuffie bonds with Kehres on his OV

McDuffie got to speak to all of the coaches during his OV, but the coaches he spent the most time with were defensive coordinator Vince Kehres and linebackers coach Dan Bolden.

“We talked about the upcoming season and where I fit at Syracuse,” McDuffie said. "It feels good becoming a Cuse commit, seeing everything again and speaking to the coaches a football and academic standpoint.”

McDuffie also got a chance to get to know his future teammates better. Several SU commits were on campus this weekend including defensive backs Travis Miles and Masiia Acrey, and quarterback Charlie Foulke IV.

“Talking to the other Cuse commits, it felt like a family and a brotherhood,” McDuffie said. “We all came from different places but we all felt like it was home because of the plan coach Fran Brown has for the program. We all see ourselves playing for this program.”

McDuffie committed to SU in April

McDuffie selected the Orange over offers from Temple, James Madison, Connecticut and Monmouth, among others.

Though he plays both sides of the ball at Technical Institute, he will enter college as a linebacker. On offense, he finished the 2025 season with 26 receptions for 516 yards and six touchdowns, and on defense, contributed three sacks, five TFLs and 105 total tackles.

"I’m a hard worker and leader and overall amazing player and student,” McDuffie said.

McDuffie cited the coaches as the reason for his commitment

He cited his relationship with the coaching staff as a primary reason for his commitment.

“Coach Fran (Brown) and the Syracuse community,” McDuffie said in a previous interview. “He is an amazing coach and surrounds himself with other amazing coaches.”

He has delivered the following message to Syracuse fans about his commitment.

"I want to say to the Cuse fans I’m ready to keep building this relationship,” McDuffie said. "And can't wait for what’s in store for us.”

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