2027 offensive lineman Botond Varga announces commitment to Syracuse

Syracuse received a commitment from 2027 Marion (MA) Tabor Academy offensive lineman Botond Varga, he announced on social media.

He is rated three stars by 247Sports and picked the Orange over nearly a dozen other offers that included Northwestern, UCF, Boston College and Duke.

"So grateful to everyone who has helped me get to this point and I am super excited to get to work,” he wrote in his post.

Syracuse lands another from the weekend

Varga was part of a large group of official visitors this weekend. Syracuse received three other commitments from that group, including fellow offensive lineman Nico Ramos, EDGE Braylon Otis and defensive back Jamel Griffin.

The Orange is up to 18 commitments in the class, and is currently ranked 29th overall in the country.

Varga’s Seawolves team is one of the top programs in Massachusetts, and are coming off a 9-0 season.

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