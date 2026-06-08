Syracuse flips 3-star 2027 prospect from Boston College

Syracuse received a commitment from Liverpool (NY) High EDGE Braylon Otis, he announced on social media.

The Orange was able to successfully flip the local star from Boston College during his official visit over the weekend. He originally committed to the Eagles on Feb. 9.

"I'm happy to say that I have flipped my commitment to Syracuse University," Otis said to The Juice Online.

Otis' official visit to Syracuse over the weekend was a key factor

Otis was interested in Syracuse prior to the OV having grown up in the shadow of SU, but the visit over the weekend sealed his decision.

"The OV was really good," Otis said. "My favorite part was definitely being around the staff and having fun with them. The photo shoot was super cool, too."

He spent the most time with Chris Mull, Jeremy Hawkins, John Scott Jr., and Muhammad Wilkerson.

Otis appreciated the recruiting pitch he heard from the coaches

A theme that Otis kept hearing over the weekend is how they would develop him at Syracuse with family and friends nearby. The Orange has done well under Fran Brown placing players in the NFL in a variety of different positions and Otis felt a strong connection to that.

"We talked about the kind of player they see me as and where they see me in the future," Otis said.

He is rated three stars by 247Sports and the No. 5 overall prospect in New York. Otis’ offer sheet also included Vanderbilt, Delaware, Kentucky, and Virginia, among others.

Otis has appeared both as an EDGE and tight end at the high school level.

Syracuse is now up to 16 pledges in its 2027 class

He is Syracuse’s second commitment from the weekend, joining Florida offensive lineman Nico Ramos, who announced his pledge on Sunday afternoon.

Syracuse now has 16 commitments in its class, which came into the day ranked 33rd in the country.

His Warriors team is coming off a 9-2 season and is one of the top schools in New York State.

"I would say I am a versitile EDGE that can play the run, rush the passer, and be able to cover a player or a zone," Otis said.

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