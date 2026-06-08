2027 3-star Alabama DB Jamel Griffin commits to Syracuse

Syracuse received a commitment from 2027 defensive back Jamel Griffin, he announced on social media on Monday.

Griffin was part of a large wave of official visitors in Central New York this weekend. The Opelika (AL) High star is a three-star prospect according to 247Sports a the No. 124 cornerback in his class.

He selected the Orange over a dozen offers, including Tulane, Kentucky, South Florida, Miami (OH), Jackson State and UT Martin, among others.

In the 2025 season, he recorded 83 tackles (49 solo), four TFL and four PBUs.

He is the third commitment from the official visitor list from the weekend, joining EDGE Braylon Otis and offensive lineman Nico Ramos.

The Orange now has 16 commits in its 2027 class, which is currently ranked 33rd in the country by 247Sports.

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