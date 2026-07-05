Elite 2028 DB Jaden Irons ‘grateful’ for Syracuse offer

One of the elite recruits in the 2028 class is St. Cloud (FL) High defensive back Jaden Irons.

He holds two dozen offers from schools like Duke, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland and North Carolina.

Syracuse is one of the more recent schools to offer him, and he also made a trip up to Central New York in June to compete in Franchise Camp.

"Getting the Syracuse offer was a blessing,” Irons said to The Juice Online. "It shows that all the hard work I’ve been putting in is paying off. I’m grateful to coach Fran Brown, coach Nitron Stork, and the whole staff for believing in me, and it’s definitely a school I’m excited to keep building a relationship with.”

Irons connects with Stork and Brown

Stork and Brown were the two coaches that offered him.

"They’re great coaches and even better people,” Irons said. "They’re honest, easy to talk to, and you can tell they really care about developing their players on and off the field. I appreciate how real they’ve been with me throughout the recruiting process.”

Aside from the offer, they discussed how Irons would fit into the Syracuse defense, and the culture of D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough) that Brown has instituted since he arrived at Syracuse two years ago.

"We also talked about academics and what life is like as a student-athlete there,” Irons said.

Irons and Lattier were both offered

Irons was not the only St. Cloud prospect that the Orange offered. They also are recruiting quarterback Jeremiah Lattier.

Lattier and Irons have had discussions about what it would be like to continue to be teammates at the next level.

"I think it’d be really cool,” Irons said. "We’ve competed together and know how each other plays, so having the chance to keep that going in college would be special. At the end of the day, we’re both going to make the best decision for ourselves, but if we end up at the same school, that’d be a blessing."

As for the actual camp, Irons called it a great experience.

"There was a lot of talent, and I enjoyed competing against some of the best players,” Irons said. "Anytime I get a chance to compete and learn, I feel like it’s making me a better player.”

Irons discusses his recruitment

It’s still early in Irons’ process, and he’s thankful for each school that has taken time to recruit him.

"I’m keeping my recruitment open and taking my time with the process,” Irons said. "Right now I’m focused on finding the school that’s the best fit for me both on and off the field."

He describes himself as a physical, competitive DB who loves to compete every snap.

"I take pride in playing tight coverage, being disciplined with my technique, and making plays on the ball,” Irons said. "I can play outside or in the slot, and I’m always going to bring energy, confidence, and a team-first mindset. I want receivers to earn everything they get because I’m going to compete from the first snap to the last."

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