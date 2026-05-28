Texas quarterback discusses first offer from Syracuse: ‘It’s an amazing program'

The word is starting to get out about Arlington (TX) Mansfield Summit High quarterback Brailon Davis.

He earned Quarterback MVP honors at the YouAreAthlete All-American Showcase, and is starting to see his recruitment pick up.

In the month of May alone, he earned his first offer from Syracuse and also visited Alabama.

"The Syracuse offer is truly a blessing to me,” Davis said to The Juice Online. "It shows all the hard work I’ve been putting in it’s starting to pay off, and I’m thankful for the opportunity to continue my career.”

Davis connected with Ryan

The offer came from Syracuse quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan.

"Coach Ryan to me was a very genuine guy,” Davis said. "He kept it very honest and showed a lot of love.”

Besides the offer, the two talks about Davis’ future and the goals he has for the upcoming year.

Ryan pitched Davis on how Syracuse develops its quarterbacks. In the 2024 season, Kyle McCord led the nation in passing yards before being drafted by the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles.

Davis likes the Syracuse system

In 2025, Steve Angeli led the nation in the same category before a season-ending injury. Ryan and offensive coordinator Jeff Nixon have reputations for giving their quarterbacks a lot of freedom within the offense.

"I really like the way Cuse uses their quarterbacks,” Davis said. "They let their QBs play fast, make decisions, and be true leaders of the team.”

As a result, he’s looking forward to getting to know the SU program more as his recruitment develops.

"I think Syracuse is an amazing program,” Davis said. "I love the direction the program is heading, and the culture they’re building.”

Davis is excelling now that he's healthy

He’s coming off a 2025 season where he ended up needing surgery on his elbow. But now that he’s fully recovered and healthy, he’s starting to show what he can do. Aside from his performance at the YouAreAthlete showcase, he’s also locked in camps at Texas Top 22 and Dallas 10.

"I’m looking forward to the upcoming season to showcase my abilities,” Davis said.

He said he’s a quarterback who takes a lot of pride in leading his team and his overall leadership abilities.

"I love to make plays from the pocket but I can extend the play when I need to,” Davis said. "I stay calm under pressure, and I’m always trying to outwork my competitors and improve my game everyday."

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