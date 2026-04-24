2027 DMV wide receiver ‘very excited’ for Syracuse offer

2027 wide receiver Dennis Perry is an emerging prospect from the DMV pipeline.

The Baltimore (MD) Mergenthaler Vo-Tech High athlete was on the Syracuse campus in January for Junior Day to take in the basketball team’s matchup against Notre Dame. Earlier in April, he received his first offer from the Orange, which was followed up several days later by an offer from Florida Atlantic.

“I was very excited and blessed to have this opportunity,” Perry said to The Juice Online.

Perry discusses his SU visit

While on the visit, Perry had a chance to see Syracuse’s facilities, tour campus and take in a game day atmosphere. Syracuse ended up defeating Notre Dame, 86-72.

He said that he was impressed with the energy of the fans and the JMA Wireless Dome.

Another highlight for Perry was meeting with the Syracuse coaching staff, which included offensive coordinator Jeff Nixon and scouting assistant Alex Kelly.

Perry bonds with the coaching staff

While they spoke about a variety of topics, including how the Orange would be able to develop him as an athlete, they also spoke about things outside of the football field.

“(They talked to me about) maintaining a 3.0 GPA,” Perry said. "My visit in January was special.”

Another topic discussed was the culture at Syracuse. Since arriving at SU two years ago, Fran Brown has preached a mantra of D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough). That was something that the coaching staff talked about a lot on the trip, and it left an impact on Perry.

“(Another highlight was see) how hard team work is presented,” Perry said.

It’s still early in Perry’s recruitment, but his visit to Central New York definitely impacted the way he looks at the school.

"I think Syracuse is a wonderful program,” Perry said.

Perry helps Mervo to the 4A/3A title

His Mustangs team is one of the elite teams in Maryland, having just captured the Maryland 4A/3A State Championship. Mergenthaler Vo-Tech finished the season 12-1, capping the year on a 12-game winning streak and a 40-20 win over Sherwood in the title game.

Perry got things started with a 25-yard touchdown reception on Mervo’s first drive, helping them go into halftime up 22-0.

He has three words to describe his style of play.

Said Perry: "Explosive, physical, and outstanding."

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