3-star DB Jalen Welch announces commitment to Syracuse

2027 defensive back Jalen Welch announced his commitment to Syracuse on Tuesday via social media.

"Thank you to all coaches, family, and friends for this amazing recruiting process," Welch wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "I am 1000% committed to Syracuse University."

The Loganville (GA) Grayson athlete selected the Orange over more than 20 other offers, including Iowa State, North Carolina, Boston College and West Virginia.

Welch officially visited Syracuse over the weekend, a week after he took an OV to West Virgnia.

Welch holds a three-star rating by 247Sports and previously told The Juice Online that he felt that the Orange was an up-and-coming program under the direction of head coach Fran Brown.

“(Syracuse) is a school that’s is on the rise and that is building something amongst the new coaches,” Welch said in a previous interview to The Juice Online.

The Syracuse class is currently ranked 37th overall in the 2027 cycle and the Orange is up to 18 commitments.

The Georgia prospect helped his team to a 12-1 season. In 2025, he finished with stats of 36 tackles and two interception. He said his favorite word to describe his style of play is a 'ball hawk.'

"I’m a fast and honorable DB," Welsh said. "I can play hash-to-hash."

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