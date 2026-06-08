4 recruits react to their June 5-7 OVs to Syracuse

It was another busy weekend in the Syracuse football recruiting world, with the Orange welcoming more than a dozen recruits on campus for official visits.

We caught up with four of them for their thoughts on their OVs.

Braylon Otis - EDGE

The Orange hosted Otis, a local Liverpool (NY) High EDGE, on an official visit over the weekend and was able to flip him from Boston College. He had been committed to the Eagles since February, but the OV proved to be the final piece in getting Otis to stay near home for college.

"The OV was really good," Otis said. "My favorite part was definitely being around the staff and having fun with them. The photo shoot was super cool, too."

Among the coaches he spent time with included Chris Mull, Jeremy Hawkins, John Scott Jr., and Muhammad Wilkerson.

Nico Ramos - OL

Otis was the second commitment from the day, as he joined Ramos.

Ramos selected the Orange over an offer sheet of more than 30 schools following his official visit to Central New York. He credited the coaching staff, including offensive line coach Juan Castillo and head coach Fran Brown, as one of the top reasons for his commitment.

“Coach Castillo is one of the best coaches,” Ramos said. “I believe he can and will develop me to the highest level that I can play at.”

He had equally as high praise for Brown.

“Coach Fran Brown is building a program of success through hard work," Ramos said. "He genuinely cares about his players and wants to do everything he can to help them succeed.”

Isaiah Green - ATH

The Orange was the first school to offer Green in November and they brought him in for an official visit over the weekend.

"Overall, the OV was awesome," Green said. "I really enjoyed spending time with the coaches and other recruits."

Among the other schools to have offered him include Air Force, Army, Navy and Fordham.

He has sketched out a timeline for his college announcement.

Said Green: "I’m planning on making a decision in July."

Bradyn Paulozzi - EDGE/LB

Paulozzi committed to Syracuse back in April, and he was back in Central New York for the first time since his commitment for his OV.

He selected the Orange over offers from Marshall, Kent State, Central Michigan, Miami (OH), Toledo and Eastern Michigan, among others.

"It was awesome," Paulozzi said. "Absolutely loved it. School is definitely where I want to spend all my years at."

SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE

Got a Syracuse recruiting tip? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.