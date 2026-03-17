2027 Garden State ATH will visit Syracuse in April: ‘The contact has been great'

2027 ATH Ka’heem Hamilton Jr. will make his way back to the Syracuse campus on April 11 for spring practice, and he said he’s looking forward to the experience in an interview with The Juice Online.

The Camden (NJ) Eastside EDGE/OLB/wide receiver competed in Franchise Camp in June and came away with an offer from Syracuse along with defensive MVP honors.

He’s consistently heard from the Orange since then.

"The contact with the coaches has been great,” Hamilton said. "We have been building a great bond and relationship, and they have stayed in touch consistently which means a lot to me.”

Hamilton is looking forward to his visit

Hamilton has several important things he wants to discuss on the trip.

"What I am looking forward most on my visit is seeing how quickly I can adapt to the environment, being around the players and coaches,” Hamilton said.

Among the coaches who are reaching out to Hamilton include Jeremy Hawkins, Aaron Mannicci, Charles Watkins and Tony Giovagnoli.

“They’ve just been telling me to come in and be myself and take everything in,” Hamilton said. "They want me to see how the program works and how I’d fit in.”

Hamilton talks recruitment

Hamilton said he hasn’t developed a timeline for making a college decision yet, but hopes to have one soon after taking more visits.

Wake Forest, Massachusetts, Coastal Carolina, Connecticut and Delaware are among the schools he’s hearing from. But when the time to make a decision comes, one school will certainly be strongly considered.

"Syracuse is definitely high on my list right now,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton continues to improve

He added that his 2025 season went well but knows there’s always room for improvement.

"I went out there played my best,” Hamilton said. “Played every snap like it was my last and just looking forward to stepping into more of a leadership role for my team as I go into my senior season.”

Hamilton is being recruited on the defensive end of the ball, where he prides himself on being able to contain and put pressure on the quarterback.

“I'm very quick, physical, and I know my job is to get the ball back to my QB so he can go make a play with me at the receiver position,” Hamilton said. "I know if I get the ball thrown my way I got to go make a play. I’m very good at breaking the first tackle with me having such a big frame and gaining a big chunk of yards after the catch."

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