2029 Virginia EDGE 'lost for words' after Syracuse offer

2029 EDGE Kamari Watson got another look at Syracuse over the weekend for Junior Day and came away with his first college offer.

Watson was already familiar with the Orange, having attended Franchise Camp in 2024, but this visit was different as he got to interact with the coaching staff more.

The Norfolk (VA) Maury High athlete said that was the highlight of his trip.

"The love I was shown from the coaches in the meeting (was the best part of the trip),” Watson said to The Juice Online. “They were actually talking about real stuff and were open to any questions that were asked of them. They also showed their credentials and those guys are the real deal.”

Watson discusses his time with the SU staff

He spoke most with EDGE coach Jeremy Hawkins and scout Alex Kelly.

“(With) coach Hawkins, we talked about how he watched some of my film,” Watson said. “He gave me some praise on it, but I would love to actually see what a film session with just me and him would look like.”

With Kelly, Watson said that they had conversations that extended outside of the football world.

“We were just having normal conversations,” Watson said. "I found that pretty cool that our conversations doesn’t have to be just about football.”

Watson reacts to his offer

That all culminated in his first offer.

“I was lost for words honestly,” Watson said. “But I’m also thankful for the man above as he put me in this position to receive the offer. But it doesn’t end here and I can’t get comfortable. I'm getting right back to work.”

That all led to a great experience for him in Central New York.

“To be honest, it just gave a boost to how I feel about Syracuse,” Watson said. “I already liked the school, but getting to meet the coaches and having a conversation with them just made me feel a whole lot better about the school."

Watson discusses his playing style

Watson missed three weeks due to an injury in the fall, but overall, he was a major contributor to the Commodores’ 14-1 season.

He describes himself as a technical edge rusher who gets to the quarterback with speed, moves, power and relentless effort.

"I can dominate the pass rush while still holding up against the run,” Watson said. "With my athleticism and quickness, I can step into linebacker and cover backs or tight ends, giving coaches flexibility and playmaking ability across the field.

"I’m the kind of player who can impact the game in every phase setting the edge, creating pressure, making tackles, and changing the momentum whenever it matters."

SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE

Got a Syracuse recruiting tip? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.