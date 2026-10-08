2029 ATH Kiion Jones Talks Syracuse Offer, Upcoming Visit

2029 Garden State ATH Kiion Jones is one of the fastest rising prospects in his class.

He received his first offer from FIU in 2025, and this year, has piled on offers from Army, Duke and Temple.

His most recent comes from Syracuse, and it is a school he’s looking forward to getting to know more.

"I am extremely blessed to receive the offer from a program like that,” Jones said to The Juice Online.

Jones discusses his relationships with the SU staff

Jones received his offer from Syracuse coaches Brandon Napoleon and Charles Watkins.

"Coach Napoleon and Coach Watkins have been in contact with my dad for a while now,” Jones said. “They are great coaches but most of all great people.”

Like many of the schools pursuing him, they spoke about how they would prepare Jones for the next level. The Orange isn’t afraid to play underclassmen early on in their college careers, such as two-way sophomore Demetres Samuel and freshman wide receiver Calvin Russell, fresh off his season debut against Connecticut.

But more than that, they showed Jones they cared about his development off the field just as much.

"They wanted to talk to my mom about the whole situation,” Jones said. “That showed how much they actually care about my family as well.”

Jones, an NJ recruit, has set a visit

They also spoke about getting Jones up for a visit, and he will be at the JMA Wireless Dome on Oct. 17 to watch the Orange take on Louisville.

The Plainfield (NJ) High is looking forward to it, especially being from New Jersey, where the Orange has made it a point to recruit.

Brown has developed a reputation as one of the top recruiters in the area, and Jones respects it.

"I think schools should recruit NJ more,” Jones said. "We have some athletes that a lot of people don’t know about and I think we have some underdogs that deserve that shine.”

Jones is off to a fast start

Though he plays both defensive back and wide receiver, Jones is being looked at as an offensive player.

To date, Jones has racked up 38 receptions for 518 yards and six touchdowns.

"My season is going very well so far,” Jones said. "I am a route running wide receiver but I also have the ability to go get the ball out of the air. My ball tracking skills and hand strength is very good."

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