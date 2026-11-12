'Love the Culture': 3-Star 2028 QB Maddox Twigg Reacts to Syracuse Visit

2028 Morgantown (WV) High signal caller Maddox Twigg is one of the top prospects in his class.

Rated three stars by 247Sports, he owns more than half a dozen offers, including West Virginia, Marshall, Jacksonville State and Syracuse.

The Orange offered him in March and have been in steady touch since, and on Saturday, hosted him for a game day against Clemson.

"It was great,” Twigg said to The Juice Online. "First time in the Dome. Love the atmosphere.”

Twigg catches up with coaches, Gregg

Among the highlights was catching up with his friend, Syracuse punter Jimmy Gregg, and also the coaching staff, including Perry Eliano and Dan Bolden.

"Really just catching up and talking about my season, the stadium, the game and how their season is going,” Twigg said.

As for Gregg, he got to see his family and spoke to his parents for a bit.

"Talked about him putting one off the scoreboard and making them raise it,” Twigg said.

Twigg appreciated the atmosphere

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He also came away impressed with the crowd and how loud it got in the stadium. On top of that, the ACC Network hosted their ACC Huddle show there, and there was an announced attendance of 37,291, near the capacity of the JMA Wireless Dome.

“Just the atmosphere and how loud it was,” Twigg said. “Getting to see everyone and especially my guy (Gregg) out there on the field doing his thing. Doesn’t get much better.”

While Twigg thought highly of the Orange before the visit, this trip improved his view of SU despite the loss.

"I already felt very strongly about Cuse as one of my top picks,” Twigg said. “Love the culture and what they are building there and have really enjoyed building relationships with the staff. Being there for a big game like that just strengthens that even more.”

Twigg's team is in the midst of another outstanding season

Morgantown finished the regular season 9-2 and is ranked fifth heading into the playoffs.

“Now,” Twigg said, :it’s all about cleaning a few things up, continuing to improve, and going out there and winning another title.”

In 2025, Twigg was MVP in Morgantown’s march to the West Virginia AAAA Championship, accumulating stats of 3,400 total yards and 45 total touchdowns.

"I like to think I’m a physical QB with a big play, never quit mentality,” Twigg said. "It’s a physical game, and I like that."

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