2028 QB Maddox Twigg 'loved' first look at Syracuse

In March, Syracuse offered 2028 Morgantown (WV) High quarterback Maddox Twigg.

Twigg is no stranger to Syracuse. He had heard plenty about SU from his friend Jimmy Gregg, a West Virginia native who recently signed as part of SU’s 2026 class as the nation’s top punter.

He got his first look at Syracuse earlier in June when he was up for Franchise Camp.

"Loved the culture and the coaching staff,” Twigg said to The Juice Online. "The facilities are over the top. It was one of the better overall camp experiences I’ve been to for sure.”

Twigg gets to know the Syracuse coaching staff

The offer came from Aaron Mannicci and Dre Kates and he got to meet both in person when he visited, along with the rest of the coaching staff including head coach Fran Brown.

"We talked about opportunities to play on both offense and defense (Twigg also plays safety), and where I fit into their scheme,” Twigg said. "I felt like coach Brown really took his time and gave me some great advice on the process overall and where he saw me in all that. We had some time to sit down and really dig a little deeper which I definitely appreciate.”

Part of what they dug deeper about is how Syracuse’s offense uses the quarterback. SU quarterback Kyle McCord led the nation in passing in the 2024 season, and through four games of the 2025 season, Steve Angeli did the same before a season-ending injury.

Angeli is projected to be fully healthy heading into the season, and Twigg is predicting the Orange will bounce back from their 3-9 season.

"I can see them building something special in Syracuse,” Twigg said. "Having Angeli back is huge and with coach Brown you know the defense is being built to play at the highest level. Excited to see what they do this year for sure.”

Overall, his recruitment with Syracuse is going well.

Twigg thinks highly of the Orange

“They’ve been consistent and shown a strong interest,” Twigg said. "Coach Brown seems very straightforward and transparent which I definitely appreciate. Being able to talk to Jimmy and get things straight from a players perspective has really helped as well.”

Twigg was MVP in Morgantown’s march to the West Virginia AAAA Championship, accumulating stats of 3,400 total yards and 45 total touchdowns.

"I like to think I’m a physical QB with a big play, never quit mentality,” Twigg said. "It’s a physical game, and I like that."

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