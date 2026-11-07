Syracuse Football Recruits Excited for Clemson Game Day Visits

Syracuse will host Clemson on Saturday, looking for its third straight ACC win and fifth overall win of the season.

A large contingent of recruits will be on hand, and we caught up with them for their thoughts on the Orange ahead of their visits.

2028 QB Maddox Twigg

Syracuse was the first school to offer the Morgantown (WV) High quarterback earlier in the year.

Twigg was on campus earlier in June for Franchise Camp, and also is familiar with the Orange because he’s close friends with starting SU punter Jimmy Gregg, who is also a West Virginia native.

"Loved the culture and the coaching staff,” Twigg said to The Juice Online. "The facilities are over the top. It was one of the better overall camp experiences I’ve been to for sure.”

He’s been in touch with coaches like Aaron Mannicci, Dre Kates and Fran Brown.

Twigg also plays safety, and being a two-way player is something that he and the staff has discussed.

"We talked about opportunities to play on both offense and defense,” Twigg said. “(Me and coach Brown had a chance) to sit down and really dig a little deeper which I definitely appreciate.”

2028 QB Brailon Davis

The Orange was the first school to offer the Fort Worth (TX) Episcopal signal caller, and this will be his first trip to Syracuse since Franchise Camp in June.

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"I was really impressed,” Davis said of his June visit. "The facilities are top-notch, and the campus had a great atmosphere. It felt like a place I could see myself.”

Davis is in continuous contact with Syracuse quarterback coaches Sean Ryan and Charlie Brewer.

Ryan actually came down to Texas to see Davis in person when he extended the offer.

Among the topics they discussed is how he’d fit in the program, and the offense that SU runs.

"We talked about what my development would look like if I came to Syracuse,” Davis said.

2029 RB Terrance Shuford

Syracuse offered Shuford following Franchise Camp in June 2025, and he was back in Central New York in June for Franchise Camp.

Shuford has said that he’s continued to feel the love from the Orange.

"Since the offer the contact been solid,” Shuford said to The Juice Online. "I’ve talked with them a few times and they been showing love. Just checking in and making sure everything going good on my end.”

The message to the Buffalo (NY) Canisius athlete has been consistent.

“They just been telling me to keep working, stay focused, and keep building my game,” Shuford said. "They also said they’re excited to see me back up there.”

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