2028 Massachusetts ATH recaps a ‘great trip’ to Syracuse

2028 ATH Owen DeSalvo has visited Syracuse more than a half dozen times, and the Cambridge (MA) Buckingham Browne & Nichols two-way player was back on campus earlier in March to take in spring practice.

While DeSalvo, who holds an SU offer, has grown familiar with the Orange during his recruitment, this trip afforded him the opportunity to connect with many of the new defensive coaches, including Perry Eliano and Brandon Napleon.

"It was a great trip," DeSalvo said to The Juice Online. "It’s always good to get up here and see everyone, and each time I visit I build deeper relationships."

DeSalvo on his 'special' SU trip

Several factors made this trip special.

"First, I was invited to sit in on the defensive team meeting and the defensive backs meeting,” DeSalvo said. "I’m really interested in the different type of schemes and play calls, so being able to hear the coaches talk through them, and see the players learning and taking notes was cool. It helped me visualize what it would be like to be part of the team.”

Getting to know Eliano and Napleon was another.

“It was important for me to start building relationships with them,” DeSalvo said. "I got the chance to spend time with (them), while also continuing to build with coach Nitron Stork. I was really impressed with how they ran meetings and the energy they brought to practice.”

DeSalvo gets to know the SU program better

DeSalvo asked many questions about SU’s coverage schemes and the types of drills they were running.

"They also talked to me about what they like in my film, both on the defensive and offensive side of the ball,” DeSalvo said. "I spent some time with coach Jeff Nixon as well, who sees value in me at running back.”

DeSalvo said has focused on getting stronger and faster in the offseason.

“The focus is continuing to develop and being ready to play wherever the coaches need,” DeSalvo said.

DeSalvo updates his recruitment

It has been a busy spring for DeSalvo, who has visited several of the school that have offered him, including Miami (OH), Duke, UConn, Syracuse, UMass, and Pitt.

"It was important for me to see each campus, learn more about the programs, and continue educating myself,” DeSalvo said. "I came away with a much better understanding of each school, and Syracuse is definitely a place I’m very interested in.

"I’m excited to keep building on the relationships I’ve developed here over the past couple of years.”

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