4 recruits react to their March 27 weekend visits to Syracuse

Syracuse had a big recruiting weekend in its second week of spring practice. We caught up with four recruits to see how their visits went.

2027 DL Tyler Alexander

Syracuse was one of the first schools to recruit 2027 Wellington (FL) Palm Beach Central defensive lineman Tyler Alexander.

Since his offer in February 2025, the Orange has remained in close touch, but now, schools like Florida, Georgia, Texas, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Georgia Tech, and Notre Dame have gotten involved.

He took his first visit to SU in November, and returned over the weekend for spring practice. Alexander said he spent the most time with coaches John Scott Jr., Jeremy Hawkins and Fran brown.

"I got a lot of time in getting to know all three of them," Alexander said to The Juice Online. "I sat in on their player meetings and was able to catch two practices."

Alexander continues to regard the Orange highly as OV season gets closer.

"Overall, it was a great visit," Alexander said. "Definitely a place I’m continuing to build a strong relationship with."

2029 ATH Kade Gibbs

2029 two-way star Kade Gibbs got his first look at Central New York and received his fifth offer from the Orange. The Spring Grove (PA) High running back/linebacker came away with a great first impression of SU.

"I think the SU program is a great place with strong coaching, good energy and a great atmosphere," Gibbs said. "I like the environment and how they focus on building relationships."

The offer came from coach Dennis Thomas, though Gibbs also had time with Nitron Stork, Brown, Jeff Nixon and Stack Williams, among others.

"One of the biggest highlights was spending time around the coaches and players and seeinghow they operate on a daily basis," Gibbs said. "It felt really good to get the offer."

2028 ATH Owen DeSalvo

Owen DeSalvo, a two-way player from Cambridge (MA) Buckingham Browne & Nichols, has visited Syracuse more than half a dozen times.

DeSalvo was back in town over the weekend, and said that despite having visited so many times, he learns something new each time he's in town.

This time, it was meeting several of the new defensive staff coaches, such as Perry Eliano and Brandon Napleon.

"It was a great trip," DeSalvo said. "It’s always good to get up here and see everyone, and each time I visit I build deeper relationships."

2027 OL Nico Ramos

The Orange have been one of the schools most in touch with 2027 offensive lineman Nico Ramos.

The Plantation (FL) American Heritage star holds well over two dozen offers, and has locked in an OV to Syracuse for June 6. But ahead of the official visit, the Orange welcomed him back in town over the weekend.

It was his first opportunity to meet new offensive line coach Juan Castillo in person, and it one of the top highlights of his visit.

"Watching coach Castillo coach and watching coach Brown run his program were great," Ramos said.

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